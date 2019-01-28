House and garden show back in town this spring

THE Henley House and Garden Show is set to return on the weekend of March 2 and 3.

A large gathering of designers, creatives, industry professionals, builders and retailers, the event aims to provide the town’s residents with ideas and resources for home styling, interior design and landscaping.

The show is organised by interior designer Niki Schafer and her team, and will be happening between 10am and 6pm on the Saturday and 10am and 4pm on the Sunday.

Preparations are already well under way, but there are still opportunities to get involved with the exhibition areas, workshops, talks and demonstrations.

The show would like to hear from local businesses that supply goods and services for the home and garden.

This could include furniture, rugs and carpets, swimming pools, fireplaces, garden furniture, floristry, indoor tiling, stone landscaping, blinds and curtains, lighting, fencing, and other practical or creative products and services.

Sponsors of the show include Mercers Solicitors, Phyllis Court Members Club, Tara Neil Kitchens and Bedrooms, Towergate Insurance, LAPD Architects, cabinet makers Langstaff Ellis, Lexus, and Niki Schafer Interior Design (NSID). The show will take place across three venues in the town centre — a marquee in Market Place, the town hall and the King’s Arms Barn — with exhibitors available in all three for informal discussions and enquiries. There will also be a stage set up in the marquee, where visitors can see a variety of craft and cookery demonstrations. These are not ticketed events, just a chance to watch and marvel at the skills on show, meet chefs and artisans, and buy their products.

Tickets will soon be on sale for a number of speaking events and panel discussions in the town hall, both on the main stage and in the council chambers.

The theme of the show is conservation, and businesses involved in this sector are being offered a free exhibition table in the Conservation Corner.

In keeping with the 3Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle” — a popular slogan of conservationists, there will be a recycling masterclass, along with talks, workshops and demonstrations about upcycling, doing repairs and finding value in antiques.

Among the group of experts taking part is Lynne Lambourne of Love Nellie Designs, who has appeared on the BBC programme The Great Interior Design Challenge.

Other experts include Annie Sloan, Julia Kirkham, Jay Blades, Jonty Heardon, members of The Creative Duck, Kate Brown, Susan Dunstall, Sally Webb, The Happy Gurkhas and Neil Wragg.

The Henley House & Garden Show mascots in 2019 are butterflies and bees, and local schools are getting involved with art and poetry projects in keeping with this theme.

For more information, visit www. thehenleyhouseandgardenshow.com