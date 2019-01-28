Monday, 28 January 2019

New-builds put family living front and centre

A GATED development of four stylish new houses in Goring is on the market with Warmingham estate agency.

Situated on Cleeve Down on the edge of the village, the four homes have their own private landscaped gardens and share a driveway and forecourt.

In each house, the ground floor has been designed with family living in mind, with a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room, three reception rooms and a cloakroom.

There are bedrooms and bathrooms on the first floor and a room on the second floor that could be used as an extra bedroom, a study or a sitting room, along with another bathroom and under-eaves storage space.

The development consists of two pairs of semi-detached houses standing next to each other.

Numbers 16A and 16B are brick fronted with white windows and dark front doors. They each have three bedrooms plus a bonus room and are priced at £515,000 and £510,000 respectively.

Numbers 16C and 16D are partly rendered and have a porch that stretches across the entire width of the building. They each have two bedrooms and a bonus room, and guide prices of £500,000 and £495,000.

These new-build properties come with a new home guarantee, and the Help to Buy scheme is available.

For more information about this new development in Goring, or to arrange a viewing, call the Goring branch of Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144.

At a glance

16A AND 16B CLEEVE DOWN, GORING

Bedrooms: three and a bonus room

Receptions: three

Bathrooms: three

Internal area: 1,356 sq ft / 126 sq m

Guide prices: 16A £515,000 (16A) and, £510,000 (16B)

Agent: Warmingham on (01491) 874144

16C AND 16D CLEEVE DOWN, GORING

Bedrooms: two and a bonus room

Receptions: three

Bathrooms: three

Internal area: 1,419 sq ft / 132 sq m

Guide prices: 16C £500,000 (16C) and, £495,000 (16D)

Agent: Warmingham on (01491) 874144

Property

