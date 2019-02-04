Bay windows makes most of views and natural light

restaurants, its very own castle, the Corn Exchange Theatre and regular farmers markets.

The town has easy access to Oxford and London via the M40 motorway and Wallingford Community Hospital is nearby.

Visitors and residents enjoy themed heritage diesel and steam train rides from Cholsey and Wallingford Railway Station between Easter and September.

Wallingford Museum, in Flint House on the High Street, displays all manner of local historical artefacts and exhibitions between March and November.

The museum is well stocked with information and memorabilia about the town’s most famous resident, who was known locally as Mrs Mallowan.

An Agatha Christie Weekend is planned in Wallingford and Cholsey between Friday 6 and Sunday 8 September 2019.

Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time, having sold even more books than JK Rowling, Barbara Cartland and Harold Robbins, and beaten only in the best-selling fiction book rankings by William Shakespeare. She and her husband are buried in the churchyard of St Mary’s Church in the nearby village of Cholsey, and their former home, Winterbrook House, is marked with a blue plaque.

If you are looking for a new home with a unique story to tell and a link to Britain’s great literary heritage, The Old Court could be the place for you.

For more information about this five-bedroom detached property at Winterbrook near Wallingford, or to arrange a viewing, please call Savills estate agency on 01491 843000.