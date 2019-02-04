More children need help to buy property
A NEW study has found more children are relying on their parents to help them get on the property ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
04/02/2019
restaurants, its very own castle, the Corn Exchange Theatre and regular farmers markets.
The town has easy access to Oxford and London via the M40 motorway and Wallingford Community Hospital is nearby.
Visitors and residents enjoy themed heritage diesel and steam train rides from Cholsey and Wallingford Railway Station between Easter and September.
Wallingford Museum, in Flint House on the High Street, displays all manner of local historical artefacts and exhibitions between March and November.
The museum is well stocked with information and memorabilia about the town’s most famous resident, who was known locally as Mrs Mallowan.
An Agatha Christie Weekend is planned in Wallingford and Cholsey between Friday 6 and Sunday 8 September 2019.
Christie is the best-selling novelist of all time, having sold even more books than JK Rowling, Barbara Cartland and Harold Robbins, and beaten only in the best-selling fiction book rankings by William Shakespeare. She and her husband are buried in the churchyard of St Mary’s Church in the nearby village of Cholsey, and their former home, Winterbrook House, is marked with a blue plaque.
If you are looking for a new home with a unique story to tell and a link to Britain’s great literary heritage, The Old Court could be the place for you.
For more information about this five-bedroom detached property at Winterbrook near Wallingford, or to arrange a viewing, please call Savills estate agency on 01491 843000.
More children need help to buy property
A NEW study has found more children are relying on their parents to help them get on the property ... [more]
Bay windows makes most of views and natural light
restaurants, its very own castle, the Corn Exchange Theatre and regular farmers markets. The town ... [more]
Historic riverside estate belonged to crime writer
WINTERBROOK, an area on the southern edge of Wallingford, is best known as the place where Dame ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
We are looking for a Viewings Assistant to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who are based in ...
Location London
Volunteer Coordinator Ref: 1283 | Thatcham, Berkshire £23,500 pro-rata | 20 hours p/w Are you looking to take the next ...