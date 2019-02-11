CITY house prices in the UK have outpaced earnings growth by 11 per cent, claims Lloyds Bank. It ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
11/02/2019
THERE is something magical about being at the top of the house under the eaves, writes Alison Stodolnic.
Perhaps it is the reassuring feeling of being enclosed and tucked in, or maybe we just like the look of characterful, irregularly shaped rooms.
Cosy attic rooms with sloped ceilings are often used as children’s bedrooms, guest rooms or home offices.
These spaces can present architectural challenges, with their slanting edges and funny angles.
But, if these issues can be overcome, a room in the roof can be the crowning glory of any home.
Popular design features in rooms with sloped ceilings include exposed roof beams, storage cupboards built into the corners, clever space-saving ideas and skylights or Velux windows in the roof.
Sometimes these rooms are neither an after-thought nor a loft conversion, but rather they form an integral part of the house design.
For example, this house on Western Road in Henley, which is on the market at a guide price of £1,100,000.
The landing, family bathroom and all three first floor bedrooms have sloping ceilings, giving the upstairs a snug homely feel.
For more information about this property or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.
CITY house prices in the UK have outpaced earnings growth by 11 per cent, claims Lloyds Bank. It ... [more]
Working with sloping ceilings gives your home that cosy feel
THERE is something magical about being at the top of the house under the eaves, writes Alison ... [more]
Get advice on how to improve your home
FANCY a change? Need extra space, another bathroom or are you thinking about turning the garage ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Minibus Drivers (Part-time) Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from March 2019 Minibus Drivers Hours: 7 a....
Location READING
Receptionist – Afternoons Closing date 12 February 2019 We are looking to appoint an experienced part-time afternoon ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
We are looking for a Viewings Assistant to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who are based in ...