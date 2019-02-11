Working with sloping ceilings gives your home that cosy feel

THERE is something magical about being at the top of the house under the eaves, writes Alison Stodolnic.

Perhaps it is the reassuring feeling of being enclosed and tucked in, or maybe we just like the look of characterful, irregularly shaped rooms.

Cosy attic rooms with sloped ceilings are often used as children’s bedrooms, guest rooms or home offices.

These spaces can present architectural challenges, with their slanting edges and funny angles.

But, if these issues can be overcome, a room in the roof can be the crowning glory of any home.

Popular design features in rooms with sloped ceilings include exposed roof beams, storage cupboards built into the corners, clever space-saving ideas and skylights or Velux windows in the roof.

Sometimes these rooms are neither an after-thought nor a loft conversion, but rather they form an integral part of the house design.

For example, this house on Western Road in Henley, which is on the market at a guide price of £1,100,000.

The landing, family bathroom and all three first floor bedrooms have sloping ceilings, giving the upstairs a snug homely feel.

For more information about this property or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.