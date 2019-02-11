Stylish new build designed to make the most of natural light

A NEW family home has been recently completed on Riverview Road in Pangbourne, a private no-through road within easy reach of the village centre and railway station.

This highly contemporary house, Triple Seven, has some interesting architectural features designed to make the most of the natural daylight, with large windows and high vaulted ceilings.

On the ground floor there is a large reception hall with a polished wooden floor and an open staircase, a coat cupboard and a cloakroom.

There is a large open-plan kitchen / breakfast room with a dining area and bifold doors leading out to the terrace. The kitchen leads down to a cosy family room at the front of the house.

The kitchen is fitted with Neff and Fisher & Paykel appliances. It has a larder, a boiling water tap, granite work surfaces and a waste disposal unit.

The utility room, located off the kitchen, is fitted with a Bosch washing machine and condensing dryer and has an external door.

There is a large bright and open sitting room with two sets of patio doors leading to the back garden, and also a separate study.

Upstairs in Triple Seven there is a landing that opens on to four bedrooms, two of which have

ensuite facilities, and a family bathroom.

The landing is very large and has its own window, so a section of it could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom. The master bedroom suite is stunning with a high vaulted ceiling — it also has a dressing area and a number of fitted wardrobes. Outside, the property is accessed through electric gates and there is plenty of space for several cars to park on the paved driveway. There is also a double garage with remote control doors.

The garden is easy to maintain and the property benefits from two paved terraces, ideal for barbecues and eating outside. The house was built by local property developers Paul and Jamie Bethell and is being marketed by Davis Tate estate agency at a guide price of £1,850,000. Because this house is so new, the images have been filled using a “virtual furnishing” tool.

For more information about this property or to arrange a visit, please call Davis Tate on (01491) 313106.