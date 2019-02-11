People in South-East drank more this winter

THIS winter the UK would have spent £225m more on alcohol than in the summer, according to VoucherCodes.

The savings website surveyed 2,006 people across the country to discover how the nation will be spending their time

this winter.

One in four people, 22 per cent, in the South-East admit they drink more alcohol in winter because there’s less to do.

More than half, 58 per cent, say a cosy night in is their favourite way to spend a winter evening.

The same amount of people in the South-East confess they are lazy during winter.

One in four, 24 per cent, order more takeaways and almost a sixth, 15 per cent, go to the gym less often.

One in four, 22 per cent, say they see less of their friends during winter, with lack of money, 41 per cent, being the most common excuse for cancelling plans.

VoucherCodes found the average person in the region will spend £183 on alcohol this winter, with more than a quarter, 28 per cent, admitting they drink more alcohol during the colder season.

This means that £228,476,635 more will be spent on alcohol this winter than what was spent during the summer in the UK.

Indeed, almost one in four, 22 per cent, people in the South-East confess they drink more regularly once the nights get darker because the weather means there are fewer things to do.

As the dark and cold nights continue to close in, it is becoming increasingly difficult to brave the weather and step outside.

Two-thirds, 67 per cent, say they really enjoy staying in more often during winter, using the cold weather as an opportunity to recharge their batteries.

The research has shown that people are half as likely to go to a pub, bar or nightclub in the winter, 14 per cent, as they are in the summer, 34 per cent, Indeed, more than half, 58 per cent, of people in the region said that a cosy night in is in fact their favourite thing about the season.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes said:“It’s great that families will be coming together in the winter months, enjoying time in their homes.

“However, people shouldn’t be afraid to venture out to see their friends and enjoy the activities because they are worried about money. There are lots of ways to enjoy yourself this winter without breaking into the piggy bank.

“Bars and restaurants offer great vouchers during winter, particularly during the week, while lots of museums and galleries are free to visit too you can stay out of the cold without having to pay a penny!”