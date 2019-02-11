Listed farmhouse is both traditional and modern

BOCKMER End Farmhouse is an attractive country home with a Georgian façade in a quiet rural spot in Medmenham, between Henley and Marlow.

A Grade II-listed building, the house’s original structure was built in the 16th or 17th century, with other Georgian sections added later.

More recently, this five-bedroom family home has been extended by its current owners and is beautifully presented in a blend of contemporary and traditional styles.

Bockmer End Farmhouse, set in three acres of land, is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2,450,000.

The property has a number of interesting features that add to its appeal, such as a stunning timber-framed orangery stretching across the entire width of the kitchen. In days gone by, an orangery used to be a place for homeowners to grow fruit trees in the chilly winter months — made of glass but with a mostly solid roof, it was a cross between a greenhouse and a room.

Nowadays, with supermarkets supplanting the need to grow fruit at home, an orangery is a fashionable way for homeowners to increase their living space — a cross between an extension and a conservatory.

The front door of the house opens up on to a hallway with a utility room and cloakroom on the left. The hallway leads down to a traditional drawing room with exposed wooden beams in the high ceiling, a brick fireplace and two windows at one end.

This is a lovely big room in the heart of the house, with plenty of space for a dining table and a seating area.

Beyond the drawing room is a cosy sitting room and a study, along with a purpose-built gym with underfloor heating, and a plant room.

In the opposite direction off the entrance hallway, is an open-plan kitchen, also with underfloor heating and a Sonos sound system installed.

The kitchen is spacious and bright, with relaxed eating and sitting areas, and benefits from the light flooding in from the orangery. It has an island with a breakfast bar, an electric aga, ceiling lights, white fitted floor and wall kitchen units and a tiled floor. The kitchen also features a desk area and plenty of storage space.

Up on the first floor there are five good-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a family shower room, all coming off a central landing.

A nice feature of the first floor of this house is the three small additional rooms that add to the overall amount of living space.

For instance, one bedroom has a handy study off to the side, and the guest bedroom suite has a sitting room, a dressing area and an

ensuite shower room.

In the corner of the dual-aspect master bedroom suite is a set of stairs leading up to a second-floor dressing room, which has built-in cupboards and two windows peeping out from the roof over the garden.

This room in the roof could easily be used as an artist’s studio or a study, as it is hidden quietly away from and above the humdrum of the house.

The master bedroom suite also has a walk-in wardrobe, an ensuite bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside there is a well-maintained garden, a vegetable garden with raised beds, an orchard of apple, pear and quince trees, and an open paddock.

The orangery opens on to a stone paved terrace, a relaxing place to sit and enjoy the sunshine, with views over the garden and beyond.

There is a separate self-contained two-storey cottage in the grounds of this country home, with a kitchen downstairs and a shower room, double bedroom and living room upstairs.

There are two garages and some additional storage space outside too, including two garden sheds and a log store.

Bockmer End Farmhouse is conveniently located within easy reach of Marlow and Henley, the village of Hambleden and the river.

It is surrounded by natural woodland and farmland within the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) so, for walking enthusiasts, there is plenty of scope for a good ramble through the countryside.

The house is also set within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), an area deemed worthy of high importance in the world of nature conservation and protection.

Danesfield House is close by, offering gym, spa and tennis memberships in a beautiful setting, and the Dog and Badger and Stag and Huntsmen pubs are also within easy reach.

For more information about Bockmer End Farmhouse in Medmenham, or to arrange a viewing, contact Knight Frank on 01491 844900.