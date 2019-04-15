Family home on the river is sure to float your boat

ACCORDING to the Canal River Trust, nearly two million people in Britain go canoeing every year.

They do this for a multitude of reasons — it is a good way to keep fit and strong, and an opportunity to have fun on the river with friends and family.

It is also a great way of exploring the waterways and spotting wildlife that you would never normally see on dry land.

Some people find that simply being in nature relieves stress, it is relaxing and soothing for the soul.

The beauty of a canoe is its simplicity — it is an inexpensive mode of transport, there are no engine fumes and relatively little training is required.

Once you have grasped the basic skills, you simply put on your life jacket, climb in and paddle away.

For most of us, canoeing means hiring a craft or driving to the river with a canoe strapped to the roof rack.

Occasionally, however, a property with its very own boathouse becomes available for sale.

A large semi-detached, four-bedroom family home with a boathouse is on the market with Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £1,995,000.

Situated on Willow Lane in Wargrave, a quiet residential road, this charming house is surrounded by trees, overlooks the Thames and is elevated high above the waterline. Built about 100 years ago, this fine character property has a white painted exterior, a red tiled roof, solid oak floors and a light cheery feel inside.

A large veranda wraps around two sides of the house, providing a sunny space for entertaining or simply spending time outside by the river.

The sitting room has a sun terrace to one side and an open fireplace. It opens up on to the veranda and has views of the river and the fields beyond.

In between the sitting room and the kitchen, there is a handsome dining room and the stairs to the first floor.

The kitchen-breakfast room has a free standing six-ring gas hob in front of a brick feature wall, solid wooden work surfaces and a range of white fitted kitchen units.

The twisting staircase is an interesting design feature in this house — painted white with heart-shaped cut-outs and wooden rails, you double-back on yourself a few times as you climb up from the ground to the second floor.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The dual aspect master bedroom has a dressing room and almost a whole wall full of windows. A door leads on to a private terrace, which is covered so you can sit out there and watch the river flow past even when it is raining.

The other two double/twin bedrooms are spacious and nicely decorated, and one is fitted with bunk beds.

The family bathroom is stunning in its simplicity. Painted white with pale blue panelling, it has twin butler sinks and wall mirrors, an enclosed bath, heated towel rails, a shower cubicle and a tiled floor.

There is a fourth bedroom with sloping ceilings up on the second floor, tucked quietly away from the main living accommodation. It could be used as study, a playroom, a studio or a guest room.

The second bathroom is cosy under the eaves, with white walls, white tiles and black trim. A Velux window has been thoughtfully positioned over the bath, so you can watch birds fly over and clouds drift by as you soak your cares away.

The property is approached across a small bridge and a brick drive, and there is plenty of room for parking and turning at the front of the house.

The grounds include a lawned area, a formal garden with river frontage, a garage and a small storage shed.

The wet boathouse has staging on three sides, so you can climb into your canoe and paddle away to have fun on the river or soothe your soul in nature any time you choose.

For more information or to arrange a viewing of this house on Willow Lane in Wargrave, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

At a glance...

WILLOW LANE, WARGRAVE

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: two

• Gross internal area: 2,336 sq ft / 217 sq m

Guide price: £1,995,000

Agent: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911