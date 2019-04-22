Riverside home is something special

HERON’S Reach is on the market with Davis Tate for the first time in 37 years, and has a guide price of £1,350,000.

This house is special for several reasons.

Firstly, its location.

It overlooks the river at Caversham with a great view of the bridge, the nearby water meadows and all the comings and goings on the Thames.

Secondly, its garden.

Said to have been landscaped in 1935 by gardeners at Suttons Seeds, the garden is filled with topiary and formal flowerbeds, creating a unique landscape of shapes and pathways, steps and textures.

An elegant stone balustrade separates the garden from the river, for safety and privacy, and there is a large stone terrace where you can sit in the sun and watch the watery world go by.

This attractive family home has been restored to a high standard and has three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, with an additional en suite bedroom downstairs.

On the ground floor there is a reception hall with doors out to the terrace, a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and a wide bay window, and a dining room that also opens to the outside.

Additional ground floor accommodation includes a large kitchen-breakfast room, an office, a utility room and a cloakroom.

Heron’s Reach has a 60-foot shuttered riverside mooring and a large boathouse shed under the house. At the front of the property there is a garage and a large parking area.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate on (01491) 313106.

