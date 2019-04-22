Buyers are looking to get on with their lives

IS there anybody out there? Emphatically yes! This question might be one that vendors are, reasonably, asking themselves, before considering whether or not to take the plunge and sell their prized asset in an unsettled house market.

Most markets thrive on certainty and the confidence it creates and the house market is no exception, particularly in the prime markets.

That said, Knight Frank and some of our respected competitors have generated some sparkling results against this backdrop over the last six months.

Even in the first three months of this year, with Brexit at fever pitch, the sales results have come in.

In some cases, the evidence cannot be shared owing to confidentiality required regarding certain sales, but the book of recent “comparable evidence” is growing again, and we believe it is set to continue into the summer.

There are a number of very special houses of varying types and sizes and price ranges due to come to market in April and May. It will be fascinating to see how the summer months deliver.

We are cautiously optimistic and believe there is underlying buyer demand that is building.

Put simply, people have to get on with their lives, and the feeling now is that time is here, with buyer numbers up on this time last year.

Off market sales have increased of late, so buyers who rely solely on the web portals for their dream home do risk missing out — these sales are being agreed across all price ranges, not just in the prime markets at £1.5 million and upwards.

We are currently negotiating and hoping to agree terms on six houses, varying in price from £900,000 to £1,500,000 — real evidence there is a market.

If you would like to sell, or just take considered and responsible initial advice, we would be pleased to talk to you.

There is a much better story to share with you about the market than you might think.

• Nick Warner is a partner at Knight Frank’s Henley office.