New home is perfect for multi-generational living

EASTER is a time for renewal — rebirth, regeneration, reappearing from hibernation after a long winter.

As springtime gets into full swing, the countryside surrounding Henley is busy getting greener and more colourful.

The trees are growing soft new leaves, daffodils are popping up amid the blossom petals that have dropped to the ground, and the growl of distant lawnmowers is with us again.

Mulberry House in Bix, on the market with Savills at a guide price of £2,975,000, is right in the thick of nature’s seasonal regrowth.

It sits on a single-track country lane, Old Bix Road, in an exclusive cluster of handsome houses, with tall trees everywhere and overlooking a strip of wild hedgerow and a field.

Warburg Nature Reserve at nearby Bix Bottom is an official site of special scientific interest crammed with flora and fauna, many species of wildlife and some great walks.

Bix is also very close to the beautiful grounds of Greys Court, a National Trust property.

Mulberry House is a stylish newly-built seven-bedroom family home with an adjoining three-bedroom dwelling, Mulberry Cottage.

The limestone-tiled reception hall has a sitting room on the right, which is fitted with a glass-fronted Stovax fireplace, and a family room on the left. The family room leads through to the kitchen-dining room that is fitted with a bespoke Griggs & Mackay kitchen, Bosch and Miele appliances and marble worktops.

The kitchen-dining room is stunning, with its exposed green oak frame and vaulted ceiling.

There are three sets of bi-fold doors along the back wall of Mulberry House, leading to the terrace and the garden, from the kitchen-dining room, the family room and the sitting room.

There are also double doors from the reception hall and more doors from the living room of Mulberry Cottage, making this a very light, bright and open house indeed.

On the ground floor there is also a study off the main reception hall, and a self-contained office with its own external door, parking space and cloakroom at the far end of the house beyond the garage.

Upstairs on the first floor there are three large suite bedrooms, with another two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. Each of these bedrooms have been fitted with air conditioning units.

Over the garage and the office, there is a self-contained annexe where guests can stay or family members can live independently — with two bedrooms, a kitchenette and a bathroom.

Attached to the side of the main house is Mulberry Cottage, an additional self-contained home on the plot which is rated separately for council tax.

The cottage has an attractive kitchen-breakfast room and a spacious living room with bi-fold doors on two sides that open on to the terrace and garden.

There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and a third bedroom with an en suite shower room downstairs, which could be used as a study, playroom or dining room.

Linda Steel at Savills in Henley said: “Mulberry House is a truly exceptional modern home perfect for multi-generational living — with grandparents, parents and children all able to live together under the same roof.

“It may not be for everyone but this type of arrangement is becoming increasingly popular, particularly in the USA, with families looking to save money, provide care for the older generation or babysit while both young parents go out to work.

“There is enough space and privacy for each generation to live independently, with separate living areas, bedrooms and bathrooms, while individual entrances also mean that people can come and go as they please without disturbing other members of the household.

“However, at the same time you are close enough to be able to pop round for a quick cup of tea or share a meal.”

Outside, Mulberry House has an impressive in and out double-gated driveway and a lovely landscaped back garden with a lawn and an Indian sandstone terrace.

There is also a paddock with planning permission in place for the construction of a stable block if required.

The rural parish of Bix and Lower and Middle Assendon has a long history dating back to the Saxon settlements of Bixa Brand and Bixa Gibwyn, and at its heart is the magnificent Norman Church of St James.

Bix is easily accessed from the A4130 dual carriageway, the Fair Mile, that runs from Henley towards Wallingford.

For more information about Mulberry House, or to arrange a viewing, call Savills on (01491) 843001.

At a glance...

MULBERRY HOUSE, OLD BIX ROAD, BIX

Bedrooms: seven

Bathrooms: seven

Receptions: four

Gross internal area: 6,508 sq ft / 604 sq m

Other: self-contained three-bedroom cottage, guest annexe, separate office, paddock

Guide price: £2,975,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843001