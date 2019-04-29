Family home has a country cottage feel

KINGWOOD Common is a peaceful rural hamlet situated along the Stoke Row Road, in between Peppard Common and Stoke Row.

Or — for those who enjoy a drink or a slap-up Sunday lunch in a country pub — it is situated along the Stoke Row Road, in between The Greyhound and The Cherry Tree.

Greenways is a contemporary detached three-bedroom house with a traditional country cottage feel, on a quiet private plot just ten minutes from Henley.

It has a dark wood-panelled exterior and lots of interesting design features, and is on the market with Beville estate agency at a guide price of £995,000.

Access to the entrance hall is via a recess porch, past a cloakroom and a handy utility room with an external door.

The sitting room has exposed timber beams and an open brick fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

The attractive kitchen-breakfast room has a larder, granite work surfaces, a double oven with a six-ring hob, stylish cream-coloured fitted units, and Velux windows in its vaulted ceiling. A hardwood stable-style door leads from the kitchen to the half-brick, half-glazed conservatory, which has a solid roof and double doors leading to the terrace outside.

The downstairs en suite bedroom is accessed via a study, which could alternatively be used as a dressing room or an additional sitting room.

Upstairs there are two further bedrooms and some built-in storage cupboards, along with a family bathroom featuring a sit-down Japanese soaking bath.

Greenways has beautiful wooden floors downstairs, gas-fired central heating and underfloor heating in some of the rooms. Outside, the south-facing back garden has a lovely big lawn, mature trees and bushes, a brick-paved terrace, a pergola and a pond.

At the front of the house there is a long gravel driveway and a detached oak garage that could potentially be re-purposed as additional living accommodation, subject to the usual planning permission rules.

The garage is already fitted with a roof loft, double-glazed windows, light, water and a power supply. Greenways occupies a plot of around a third of an acre, in an exclusive residential location close to Henley and the surrounding open countryside.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Beville on 0118 924 2526.

At a glance...

GREENWAYS, KINGWOOD COMMON

Bedrooms: three

Bathrooms: two

Receptions: three

Gross internal area: 1,578 sq ft / 147 sq m

Guide price: £995,000

Agent: Beville on 0118 924 2526