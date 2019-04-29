Family home has a country cottage feel

House has great views over National Trust countryside
HILL VIEW, as the name suggests, is set on a hillside and has views over the National Trust-owned
Monday, 29 April 2019
29/04/2019
KINGWOOD Common is a peaceful rural hamlet situated along the Stoke Row Road, in between Peppard Common and Stoke Row.
Or — for those who enjoy a drink or a slap-up Sunday lunch in a country pub — it is situated along the Stoke Row Road, in between The Greyhound and The Cherry Tree.
Greenways is a contemporary detached three-bedroom house with a traditional country cottage feel, on a quiet private plot just ten minutes from Henley.
It has a dark wood-panelled exterior and lots of interesting design features, and is on the market with Beville estate agency at a guide price of £995,000.
Access to the entrance hall is via a recess porch, past a cloakroom and a handy utility room with an external door.
The sitting room has exposed timber beams and an open brick fireplace with a wood-burning stove.
The attractive kitchen-breakfast room has a larder, granite work surfaces, a double oven with a six-ring hob, stylish cream-coloured fitted units, and Velux windows in its vaulted ceiling. A hardwood stable-style door leads from the kitchen to the half-brick, half-glazed conservatory, which has a solid roof and double doors leading to the terrace outside.
The downstairs en suite bedroom is accessed via a study, which could alternatively be used as a dressing room or an additional sitting room.
Upstairs there are two further bedrooms and some built-in storage cupboards, along with a family bathroom featuring a sit-down Japanese soaking bath.
Greenways has beautiful wooden floors downstairs, gas-fired central heating and underfloor heating in some of the rooms. Outside, the south-facing back garden has a lovely big lawn, mature trees and bushes, a brick-paved terrace, a pergola and a pond.
At the front of the house there is a long gravel driveway and a detached oak garage that could potentially be re-purposed as additional living accommodation, subject to the usual planning permission rules.
The garage is already fitted with a roof loft, double-glazed windows, light, water and a power supply. Greenways occupies a plot of around a third of an acre, in an exclusive residential location close to Henley and the surrounding open countryside.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Beville on 0118 924 2526.
At a glance...
GREENWAYS, KINGWOOD COMMON
Bedrooms: three
Bathrooms: two
Receptions: three
Gross internal area: 1,578 sq ft / 147 sq m
Guide price: £995,000
Agent: Beville on 0118 924 2526
