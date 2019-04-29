House has great views over National Trust countryside

HILL VIEW, as the name suggests, is set on a hillside and has views over the National Trust-owned fields and woodland around Streatley.

This detached four-bedroom house sits at the top of The Coombe, a quiet cul-de-sac, in grounds of almost half an acre.

Hill View has all the ingredients of a classic family home, with a great room layout and a large private garden surrounded by trees.

There is a large reception hallway at the centre of the ground floor, which leads to the upstairs, all of the reception rooms and the kitchen-dining area.

At the front of the house there is a family room on the left and a study and downstairs cloakroom on the right.

At the back of the house are two large comfortable rooms with wooden floors, inset ceiling lights and handsome grey bi-fold doors that open out on to the sun terrace and back garden.

The sitting room has a feature wall with a modern fireplace and built-in dark wooden shelving.

The newly fitted kitchen-dining area is a long room with the kitchen at one end, space for a dining table at the other end, and a large island/breakfast bar in the middle. There is also a utility room off the kitchen.

Upstairs there is a large landing and three bedrooms, with an en suite bathroom off the master bedroom and a family bathroom.

The garden is perfect for young children — complete with a hill to roll down, trees to climb, grass to picnic on and leafy hideaways to play in.

The Coombe is a quiet residential road, home to a number of substantial Victorian and Edwardian properties, and is within easy reach of the High Street and Streatley Primary School.

At the top is a footpath that gives residents access to Lardon Chase — an area of lush National Trust-owned countryside with

far-reaching views over the Goring Gap that runs between the Berkshire Downs and the Chiltern Hills.

Streatley and Goring are two pretty neighbouring villages straddling the River Thames.

These peaceful, pretty villages offer easy access to Reading, Oxford and Henley — with a fast train link to London on its way when Crossrail opens.

Hill View on The Coombe at Streatley is on the market with a guide price of £999,950.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham estate agency on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

HILL VIEW, THE COOMBE, STREATLEY

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: two

Receptions: three

Gross internal area: 2,093 sq ft / 194.4 sq m

Guide price: £999,950

Agent: Warmingham on (01491) 874144