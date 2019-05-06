Supply hits record low

Downsizing was a big move but new build made it easy
HIGHLANDS Park is an extensive new housing development on Highlands Lane at the far western edge of ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
06/05/2019
THE supply of properties for sale has hit a record low, according to the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA).
Across the UK in March, the average estate agency branch had 37 homes for sale — the lowest figure ever recorded for that month. Mark Hayward of the NAEA said: “Levels of recorded supply and demand aren’t where we would expect them to be at this time of year.
“It’s clear buyers and sellers are still feeling cautious and holding off on making decisions in light of the current political climate and uncertainty.”
Downsizing was a big move but new build made it easy
HIGHLANDS Park is an extensive new housing development on Highlands Lane at the far western edge of ... [more]
THE supply of properties for sale has hit a record low, according to the National Association of ... [more]
House has great views over National Trust countryside
HILL VIEW, as the name suggests, is set on a hillside and has views over the National Trust-owned ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location MAIDENHEAD
St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few ...
Location Henley on Thames
Accession is a fast-growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the healthcare industry find creative, ...