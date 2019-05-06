Monday, 06 May 2019

Supply hits record low

THE supply of properties for sale has hit a record low, according to the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA).

Across the UK in March, the average estate agency branch had 37 homes for sale — the lowest figure ever recorded for that month. Mark Hayward of the NAEA said: “Levels of recorded supply and demand aren’t where we would expect them to be at this time of year.

“It’s clear buyers and sellers are still feeling cautious and holding off on making decisions in light of the current political climate and uncertainty.”

