Five-bedroom home’s set in acre and a half

MILE House at Ibstone was once the home of John Tilley, who invented the hydro-pneumatic blowpipe in 1813.

This new technology was developed to power the pressure lamps being made by his family business, WH Tilley.

A century later, the company started using kerosene to fuel their lamps, which were then used extensively by the British armed forces during the First World War.

After that, Tilley lamps became so popular around the world that the brand name became the generic word for a kerosene lamp — just as the brand name Hoover became the generic word for a vacuum cleaner.

John Tilley could not possibly have known that his invention would help to light the way for soldiers in wartime.

He would not have guessed that, in 2019, festivalgoers and campers all around the world would be going online and searching for “Tilley lamp” to illuminate their summer’s outdoor activities.

And he definitely would never have imagined that his former home would be on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,500,000.

Mile House is a lovely detached five-bedroom property set in an acre and a half of land.

The front door opens on to a porch with a cloakroom, and there is a sitting room with a fireplace on the left.

On the right there is a doorway into the dining area at the heart of the house — it links the family room to the kitchen, and gives access to a small study and the utility room.

The kitchen-dining area is a beautiful living space with limestone tiled flooring, underfloor heating and pale blue painted walls.

There is an island in the middle of the kitchen, with plenty of counter space and room for breakfast bar stools.

The kitchen is fitted with a three-oven range cooker and an integrated microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

The large family room opens through double doors on to a charming conservatory/garden room with brick walls and a glass roof that lets natural daylight flood in.

There are two further reception rooms downstairs — the library at the front of the house has three walls of bookshelves and a feature fireplace.

The snug at the back of the house has an attractive brick fireplace and a wood-burning stove.

The snug has four windows, making it a lovely light and bright room, and doorways leading through to the conservatory/

garden room and the library.

The upstairs is nicely laid out — there are two bedrooms and a bathroom at one end of the house, and two bedrooms with a shower room at the other.

In between, the large master bedroom suite has built-in cupboards and its own balcony overlooking the back garden and woodland beyond.

Mile House has been extended over the years, and is beautifully decorated in pale stylish colours.

Overall, the accommodation in this house is extremely flexible.

There are two staircases to the first floor — one in the library, leading to two bedrooms and the bathroom, and the other one in the front porch, leading to two bedrooms, the shower room and the master suite.

So the house could potentially be divided into two, as there are two staircases.

There is a large gravel parking area to the front, behind electric timber gates, with a large detached double garage and a workshop to the side.

The fenced garden has a large lawn and a good selection of hedges and shrubs, flowerbeds and a paved south-facing terrace that can be accessed from several of the downstairs rooms.

Beyond the garden is an area of woodland that also belongs to the property.

The woodland would be a great place for adventurous children to camp out in during the summer — probably using a torch for light rather than a Tilley lamp — as there is plenty of room to pitch a tent in between the tall trees.

Mile House is situated in the quiet village of Ibstone, near the boundary of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire and close to Stokenchurch, Turville and Christmas Common.

It is located in the middle of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with a wealth of woodland walks and wildlife on the doorstep. Nearby is the Cobstone Windmill, built in 1816 and famously used as Caractacus Potts’s workshop in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

There is a primary school and a church in the village, which is conveniently close to the M40.

Mile House in Ibstone is a delightful house with an interesting history in a superb location. For more information, call Savills on (01491) 843001.

At a glance...

MILE HOUSE, IBSTONE

• Bedrooms: five

Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: five

• Gross internal area: 3,397 sq ft, 316 sq m

Guide price: £1,500,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843001