Seven-bed poolside home has a Mediterranean vibe

PRIVACY is a top talking point these days — weighing in against freedom and security in conversations about personal data, police surveillance and other issues.

We expect a certain amount of privacy in everyday life — we lock the toilet door, we keep our friends’ confidences and we take umbrage if people ask us unnecessarily personal questions.

At home, privacy is important too — we draw the front curtains at night, we plant bushes around the garden for screening and we close the windows when we are having a row.

Although most homeowners do not have an outdoor swimming pool, privacy must be an important issue for those that do.

Who would want to be soaking up the sun in a bikini or floating on an inflatable lilo in full view of the neighbours or a passing group of ramblers?

There are no such worries at Harvest House, a seven-bedroom home on the market with Knight Frank with a guide price of £2,995,000.

Situated in Crowsley, a quiet rural hamlet between Sonning Common and Binfield Heath, Harvest House has an outdoor heated swimming pool set in a sheltered private courtyard.

Enclosed by the house and its outbuildings, the pool courtyard has a distinctly Mediterranean vibe, with decking, a spa, plenty of room for sun loungers and even a palm tree.

A stylish barn conversion, Harvest House has been designed to make the most of its history and unique character, with tall vaulted ceilings, galleried rooms and exposed wooden beams throughout.

The large reception hallway leads to the main reception rooms on the left.

There is a family room and a handsome drawing room that opens on to the garden through French doors and the pool courtyard through bi-fold doors.

The attractive kitchen-breakfast room has a stone tiled floor and colourful wall tiles, and is fitted with solid oak cabinets and granite work surfaces.

It has an electric Aga and a large fridge freezer, along with plenty of space for a dining table.

Next to the kitchen-breakfast room is a more formal dining room which opens on to the garden and has fitted shelves, a brick fireplace and a wooden floor.

Beyond the dining room there is a small snug with a cloakroom — a lovely quiet spot for a home office or a reading room.

Downstairs there is also a utility room, an additional kitchenette and another sitting room.

Across the courtyard from the main house there is a two-storey leisure facility, with a gym downstairs that opens on to the pool and a games room upstairs.

There is a separate shower/

changing room off the courtyard for pool users.

Harvest House has seven bedrooms on the first and second floors — three of which have en suite bathrooms and dressing areas — and three family shower/bathrooms. The plot covers an area of approximately 1.3 acres and the views across the fields are breathtaking.

There are several distinct areas in the landscaped garden, including a large lawn, a pond, formal gardens, a variety of flower beds and rockeries and a large gazebo with a thatched roof. In addition, the house has a studio with an office above, a garden store and a small granary.

There is a long private driveway up to the property, behind two sets of electric gates, and a gravelled parking area at the front of the house. Harvest House is a beautiful family home offering a great deal of comfort and privacy in a quiet location.

And yet it is not isolated — there are some neighbours nearby and a footpath leading to some lovely country walks. It is also very well connected, being situated only a few miles south of Henley and within very easy reach of Reading, Sonning, Caversham and Twyford.

• For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank’s Henley office on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

HARVEST HOUSE, CROWSLEY, NEAR HENLEY

• Bedrooms: seven

• Receptions: five/six

• Bathrooms: seven

• Other: character barn conversion, private swimming pool courtyard, gym and games room, double-height vaulted ceilings

• Space: 8,696 sq ft / 777 sq m

Guide price: £2,995,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900