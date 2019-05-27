Flower show’s returning to Blenheim

All the horticultural and celebrity-spotting news is focused on Chelsea this week, but there is another floral event coming up nearby in four weeks’ time.

The Blenheim Flower Show will be at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23.

The show will be opened by the well-known architect, writer and TV show presenter George Clarke.

Best known for his appearances on The Home Show, The Restoration Man and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Mr Clarke will also be appearing in two Q&A sessions in the Garden Talks Theatre.

Visitors will also be able to meet John Challis at the show. The actor, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses and The Green Green Grass staged his one-man show at the Kenton Theatre last year.

Among the attractions at the Blenheim Flower Show this year is Re:claim by Jamie Langlands, which blurs the lines between interior and exterior design.

The garden includes a relaxed seating area, a raised bed constructed from reclaimed timbers, a fire-pit made from an old washing machine drum, and shelving made from scaffolding.

Elsewhere, the Gaiaveda Gardens have been designed to create a healing space using trees, scented plants, seated areas and wildlife around a central pond framed in oak.

Meanwhile, the theme at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London this weekend is encouraging people to reconnect with the world of nature.

Seven-time gold medal winning designer Andy Sturgeon is back, drawing inspiration for his garden from nature’s power to regenerate.

Multi RHS gold medal winning designer Sarah Eberle returns to Main Avenue with a garden celebrating 100 years of forestry with the Forestry Commission.

The Resilience Garden looks ahead to the biggest challenges facing our forests in the future.

Three gardens on Main Avenue this year represent striking natural landscapes.

Jon Snow for Trailfinders is bringing the temperate rainforests of South America to central London, complete with lush planting and dramatic waterfalls.

The importance of having access to nature and green spaces for all ages and abilities has inspired the brief for The Greenfingers Charity Garden, designed by Kate Gould.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has co-designed the RHS Back to Nature Garden, along with Davies White Landscape Architects. The UK’s top nurseries will fill the Great Pavilion with thousands of plant varieties.

Meanwhile, back in Henley, the Old Fire Station Gallery is hosting an exhibition of floral art work by Checkendon-based artist Amanda McGregor.

The show, which opened yesterday (Thursday) runs until Thursday (May 30). A spokesman for the exhibition said: “Amanda McGregor’s work looks at the nature of creation, ascension, energy and unity. She paints beautiful abstract and floral works in both oil and watercolour that give energy, freedom, and share in the beauty and colour we find in the natural world.”

Tomorrow and Sunday from 11am to 5pm, the gallery in Market Place is also playing host to “Together — Naturally”. This is part of a series of flower-based workshops, talks and events aimed at bringing people together through flowers.

The spokesman added: “The gallery space will be converted into a pop-up flower studio with a beautiful selection of fresh, cut flowers and unusual vases, vessels and florists’ materials to arrange in.

“Guests are invited to come and ‘play with the flowers’ in a friendly and informal workshop environment under the guidance of an experienced floristry tutor.

“This is a free event, though there will be a nominal charge for flowers and materials taken away.”

For more information, call Amanda McGregor on 07939 512837 or visit her website www.belovedlight.com/art

See also: www.chelseafringe.com