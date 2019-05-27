Former 18th century inn feels like coming home

ONE of Henley’s most quietly interesting heritage properties is on the market with Philip Booth Esq, with a guide price of £550,000.

It is a little known fact that Club Cottage at 172 Greys Road used to be a pub. More than 200 years ago, the building here was known as the Clubhouse, offering beer to the locals and shelter to weary travellers.

Originally part of the Rotherfield Greys Parish, early records show that it was once situated on an area of farmland belonging to William Chip of Paradise Farm.

Opposite was a 16-acre plot of agricultural land called Great Clubhouse Fields, most of which is now of course covered in houses.

At the end of the 18th century, brewers Hayward and Brakspear owned the lease to the Clubhouse, and the tenant was a landlord called Thomas Stone — however, its ownership and tenancy changed several times over the years.

In 1797 the house was listed for sale together with a house in Bell Street and two in Northfield End, and by this time it had been divided into three separate lodging tenements with a garden apiece.

Residents would have been the pub’s landlords, their families and a variety of other lodgers, which explains why this address appears so frequently in the parish births and deaths records from the 19th century.

The occupations of the people who lived here in yesteryear include agricultural labourers, a farm labourer, a brewer’s labourer, a gamekeeper, a widow and a pauper.

Club Cottage may have a long and fascinating history, but the building itself is not listed.

This charming three-bedroom home has been extended and refurbished over the past few years and is decorated throughout in fresh contemporary colours and bright white woodwork.

At the same time, its unique character is still very much intact and the house has a lovely stylish and homely feel to it.

An entrance lobby opens into the lounge, which has exposed white wooden beams, a storage cupboard and an open fireplace with a timber surround.

The large open-plan kitchen-dining room at the heart of the house is the perfect space for the comings and goings of family life.

There is a large area at one end of the room for a dining table, and there are storage cupboards built in along one side and under the stairs.

At the other end is the kitchen, which is fitted with Shaker-style wall and floor cabinets and black work surfaces — which contrast nicely with the white wall tiles.

There is plenty of space in the kitchen for a full-height fridge-freezer, a dishwasher, an oven and hob, and a washing machine.

Off the kitchen there is another reception room, which is currently being used as an office but could also make a well-positioned family room or playroom.

The first floor is accessed via a wooden staircase, which is well lit by a Velux window in the roof.

There is a lovely large master bedroom overlooking the back garden, with a tall vaulted ceiling and built-in storage space under the eaves.

There are also two further bedrooms upstairs, and a newly updated, bright white family bathroom, which has access to the loft space.

Nearly all the rooms on both floors of the house are fitted with shiny laminate and wood flooring.

Until recently, the back gardens of the row of terraced houses along this stretch of road were laid out in a slightly higgledy-piggledy dogleg arrangement.

However, after a period of friendly re-drawing of the borders with their neighbours, Club Cottage’s back garden now goes straight back with a patio at one end and a wooden summer house at the other.

Club Cottage is positioned at the top of Greys Road, conveniently close to Valley Road Primary School and Gillotts secondary school and a short walk from the centre of town.

It is also within easy walking distance of the open countryside and Henley Leisure Centre, which has an excellent gym, squash courts, a swimming pool and many weekly exercise classes.

This house has the advantage of not being part of a chain, as the current owners plan to temporarily move into rented accommodation while they build a brand new family home.

For more information on Club Cottage or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.

At a glance...

CLUB COTTAGE, 172 GREYS ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: one

• Receptions: two

• Other: character property, private garden, summer house, close to Valley Road Primary School and Gillotts secondary school

• Gross internal area: 1,178 sq ft / 109.5 sq m

Guide price: £550,000

Agent: Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343