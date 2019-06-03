Are you game for some home entertainment? Show has just the thing

PROPERTIES in the South of England have seen a rise in the creation of games rooms, as pub closures continue to increase following the enforcement of the smoking ban.

As a result, the market is seeing a growing demand for home entertainment spaces, smart technology and recreational experiences.

For those who wish to delve into the domain of

at-home recreation, the Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show is returning to Sandown Park in Surrey on June 29 and 30 with practical advice and products and services to help homeowners get closer to achieving the fun follies they desire.

Gary Drage, managing director of show exhibitors SAM Leisure, said: “Within the southern region, games rooms are an understood concept that people want. More than 60 per cent of our sales go to homes within this area. The South of England is where the average spend tends to be high, which may be attributed to the fact that in this region people are more willing to invest in their homes. Properties tend to be bigger, as do budgets.’

Providing a wealth of industry knowledge from more than 220 exhibitors and 20-plus free daily seminars and masterclasses, the Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show is an informative showcase of innovative products and services by specialist companies from a range of industries, including kitchens, bathrooms, doors and windows, extensions and conversions, eco and heating, architecture, design, financial services, planning permissions, and many more.

The Advice Centre is a drop-in clinic for tailored, impartial guidance and is open to people who wish to share their project ideas with industry-leading specialists with extensive experience across all self-build and renovating sectors.

The Ask the Builder area is set to be a show highlight again this year, where members of the Federation of Master Builders will offer advice on hiring accredited, highly skilled construction workers.

For hands-on knowledge on all phases of the design, building and construction process and guidance on taking plans from start to finish, visitors are encouraged to stop by the Ask the Architect area, where chartered specialists from RIBA (the Royal Institute of British Architects) will provide personalised advice through one-on-one sessions.

The Advice Centre will also offer visitors the chance to refine their ideas, plans and projects via free 15-minute consultations with the UK’s leading property experts at the Ask the Expert zone.

Day tickets are £8 in advance or £12 on the door. (under-16s go free).

For more information, go to www.homebuildingshow.

co.uk/surrey or call the box office on 0871 230 1086.

Calls cost 13p per minute plus network extras. A £1.50 transaction fee applies.