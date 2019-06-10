Six-bedroom family home has two acres of mature gardens

AN impressive six-bedroom character property is on the market with Sara Batting, at a guide price of £2,000,000.

White Lodge is set in beautiful landscaped gardens with a wide sweeping lawn, an array of mature trees of many varieties, some elegant topiary and a large pond, complete with wildlife and water lilies.

Built in 1844, the house is on a two-acre plot of land in the village of Kiln Green, close to Wargrave and Twyford.

The front face of the house has five steeply pitched sections of roof, joined together with almost sculptural shapes and angles, and two tall chimney stacks jutting up towards the sky.

There are two porches — one leads into the dining room and one opens into the main entrance hall, where there is a cloakroom and a coat cupboard.

On the far left of the house is a large open sitting room with a fireplace and double doors that open on to the patio.

There are two other reception rooms — a cosy family room in the middle of the house, and a dining room on the right with a fireplace and a big bay window.

The kitchen has been fitted with Mark Wilkinson kitchen units, and there is plenty of storage space and grey mottled worktops.

There is a dining / breakfast area off to the side of the kitchen, with a utility room at one end.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms in total. The master bedroom suite covers the full width of the house, and has windows overlooking both the front and back gardens.

There is another bedroom with en suite facilities on the first floor, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Hidden away in the peace and quiet of the small second floor, there is an additional bedroom with an en suite bathroom under the eaves. There is also access to a wide expanse of attic storage space up here.

As well as its magnificent gardens, White Lodge has a large patio at the back of the house — perfect for dining, entertaining or simply enjoying the view — and a private outdoor swimming pool with a sun terrace.

The property is accessed through a gated entrance and along a gravel driveway with a detached double garage tucked away at the end.

White Lodge is in a lovely private location, with quick and easy access to Twyford, Reading, Maidenhead, Henley and the M4.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call Sara Batting estate agency on 0118 950 2341.

WHITE LODGE, KILN GREEN

• Gross internal area: 3,361 sq ft, 312 sq m

