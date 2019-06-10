Work your house and save hours in the gym

SPRING cleaning your home could burn hundreds of calories and save you hours in the gym, according to online health and fitness site Vivotion.

The company researched everyday chores like vacuuming, washing the dishes, ironing, scrubbing the bath and cleaning the windows, and identified which parts of the body they worked and how many calories they burned.

If you include loading and unloading the washing machine, hanging up the clothes and putting them away, doing the laundry can burn around 70 calories in an hour, which is roughly the same as doing 70 sit-ups.

Scrubbing the bath vigorously for 15 minutes can burn up to 50 calories, which is the same as 250 jumping jacks — this job is also great for toning arms and shoulder muscles.

Spending an hour cleaning the windows will burn 136 calories, according to Vivotion, which is the same as jogging for 15 minutes.

Scrubbing dishes can burn an impressive 180 calories over a week — if you spend 15 minutes doing it every day. This equates to swimming for just under 30 minutes.

Giving your carpets a good clean can burn 90 calories in half an hour, which is the same as 15 minutes of kick-boxing, while dusting can burn 25 calories in 15 minutes, the same as two minutes of planking.

If you spend three hours a week (or month) ironing, you can burn 264 calories — the same as a Zumba class.

Standing still for long periods of time also burns calories, and works your core muscles too.

Changing the bed linen for a family of four can burn 52 calories in 30 minutes, the same as a one-mile walk, and cleaning the floors for 30 minutes can burn 96 calories, which is equivalent to 15 minutes on the treadmill.

Cutting the grass with a regular push mower can burn 150 calories per hour, or if you prefer you can do 10 minutes of high intensity interval training (HIIT).

Thirty minutes of pottering in the garden can burn around 200 calories, which is the same as cycling steadily for four miles.

Digging works your shoulder and abdominals, so it’s great for an all-round workout.

A Vivotion spokesperson said: “Who would have thought giving the house a spring clean could help shed weight and tone up?

“Housework is one of those things we do without giving much thought to just how good it is for us.

“Take for example cleaning the bath — a

15-minute scrub and you can burn up to 50 calories and tone your arm and shoulder muscles.

“Cleaning the windows is a great one too — and one of those jobs we all love to hate. Spend an hour around the house cleaning them and you’ll have sparkling windows and will have burned 136 calories.”

For more information on how many calories you can burn through spring cleaning and doing other household tasks, visit www.vivotion.com