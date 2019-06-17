Valley’s one of the best places to live

THE Hambleden Valley has been named one the 15 best places to live in the South East.

In a guide compiled by The Sunday Times called “The Best Places to Live in Britain”, Salisbury came out top overall, with Petworth named as the best place to live in the South East.

The guide’s panel of judges took a wide range of factors into account, including employment, schools, broadband speed, culture, community spirit, house prices and local shops.

Petworth, a pretty West Sussex town, took the crown thanks to its historic houses, nearby countryside and an improving town centre dominated by independent shops, galleries, delicatessens and restaurants.

The town’s community spirit and events such as the Petworth Festival helped it take top spot.

Petworth’s property prices range from around £274,750 for a starter home to £1,164,850 at the top of the market, with a mid-market value of £432,880.

In the Hambleden Valley, house prices are around £1,647,930 at the top of the market, with a mid-market value of £731,130. Colstrope Farm in Hambleden sits rather above this general pricing guide — it is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £3,750,000.

The property is a Grade II listed 17th century farmhouse on a plot of 15 acres, with four bedrooms in the main house and a range of other buildings with extensive development potential.

A Savills spokesman said: “The farmhouse is currently four bedrooms with the potential to convert the top floor into a further two or three bedrooms, subject to the necessary consents.

“Many of the farm buildings offer development opportunities, subject to securing the necessary planning consent and National Trust approval. Some of the traditional buildings have been used for film and television filming including Midsomer Murders.”

The Hambleden Valley stretches north of Henley into the green rural expanse of the Chiltern Hills, and includes the pretty villages of Fingest, Skirmett and Turville.

The village of Hambleden is at the heart of the valley, and is incredibly picturesque with its ancient brick and flint buildings and towering centuries-old church.

The other places in the top 15 best places to live in the South East included Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, the bohemian neighbourhood of Jericho in Oxford, and Sevenoaks in Kent.

Tunbridge Wells, Winchester, Reigate and Cobham also made the cut, as did Brill in Buckinghamshire and Charlbury in Oxfordshire.

Helen Davies, homes editor of The Sunday Times, said: “Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

“This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.”

At a glance...

COLSTROPE FARM, HAMBLEDEN VALLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Land: around 15 acres in total

• Other: Traditional and modern farm buildings situated in the Chiltern Hills AONB

Guide price: £3,750,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843001