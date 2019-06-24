Show has a whole host of experts on hand

A TEAM of specialist advisers will be on hand to lend the benefit of their professional expertise to self-builders and people planning renovation projects at the Southern Homebuilding & Renovation Show next weekend (June 29 and 30).

Those appearing at the show at Sandown Park in Surrey include property experts Michael Holmes and Jason Orme, self-build specialist Allan Corfield, finance professional Tom McSherry and eco whiz David Hilton.

Bob Branscombe will be there with his building know-how, and Sally Tagg will be available to answer questions about planning.

For visitors whose projects are in the initial stages, designers from Anthony Mullan Furniture will be on hand to to discuss plans for kitchens, bathrooms and home offices.

For those seeking inspiration on making their dream kitchen a reality, Wood Living will be offering personal consultations with members of its specialist design team, with a 10 per cent discount to all guests who place an order following a consultation.

Taking care of everything from build to budget, Easy Bathrooms’ team of bathroom specialists have the expertise to assist visitors in planning and designing their bathroom projects from start to finish.

The demand for home leisure facilities is growing as the availability of home entertainment booms and increasingly people are choosing to have fun at home rather than go out.

And they want their family and friends to know exactly how much fun they are having.

Sian Astley, interiors and renovation expert, said: “The relentless rise of social media means that displaying how well you are doing is becoming the norm for many people. A little like the flashy Eighties, outward and bought displays of wealth are on the up, with homeowners showing off their properties and interiors in their feeds.

“In the Victorian era, affluence was commonly displayed through the construction of follies — garden pavilions built purely for extravagance. Modern-day follies include large garden rooms outside, but inside is getting the splash-the-cash treatment too.

“More and more homeowners are specifying innovative entertainment and media rooms within the home to have fun, glamorous and technologically advanced spaces for friends and family to get together.”

Day tickets for the show are £8 in advance or £12 on the door (under-16s go free). For more information and to book, visit www. homebuildingshow.co.uk/

surrey or call the box office on 0871 230 1086.

Calls cost 13p per minute plus network extras. A £1.50 transaction fee applies.