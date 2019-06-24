Former stable block is now a six-bedroom family home

WILLIAM MORRIS, the founder of Morris Motors Limited, once lived at Nuffield Place — a country house between Nettlebed and Wallingford now owned by The National Trust.

Known as Lord Nuffield, Morris built his car manufacturing business from the ground up and lived an entrepreneurial life that started with repairing bicycles in his parents’ shed at the age of 16.

Responsible for classic cars including the Morris Minor and the Morris Cowley, he made a fortune from his business ventures but was frugal and gave most of his money away.

Nuffield Place is open to the public — the rooms once lived in by Lord and Lady Nuffield preserved as if in a time capsule — and there is a tea room downstairs.

The gardens are also worth a wander around — with three lawns, a water garden and a vegetable garden in close proximity to an open meadow buzzing with wildlife and a shady woodland walk.

Nuffield Place’s former barn and stable block has been converted into an impressive family home, which is now on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £1,500,000.

The Old Stables is on a private plot, surrounded by a brick and flint wall, with a large gravel driveway and a garage.

The garden is sheltered and sunny with a large lawn, well-stocked flowerbeds and colourful trees and bushes dotted all about the place. Complete with climbing roses and wisteria, the garden is a charming oasis of green, with a large paved terrace perfect for al fresco dining.

The Old Stables is a very wide property, with its front door opening on to a reception hallway in the middle of the house.

At the far left there is a spacious sitting room with a dramatic, high vaulted ceiling, exposed timber beams and a spiral staircase leading up to a mezzanine floor.

One of the walls in the sitting room has exposed brickwork and an open fireplace, which must be wonderfully toasty on a cold winter’s night.

The dining room is also rather lovely with its terracotta stone floor, and there is also a study, a cloakroom and a utility room off the reception hallway.

At the far right end of the house is a cosy family room, which is accessed via the kitchen-breakfast room — a bright and jolly living space with a four-oven cream Aga, work surfaces made from oak and granite, a larder and Mark Wilkinson cabinets.

All of the downstairs rooms have doors that lead out to the back garden.

The Old Stables has six bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, and an en suite bathroom.

On the mezzanine floor, up the spiral staircase from the sitting room, is a self-contained bedroom with its own walk-in wardrobe, an en suite shower room and a sitting room.

The other four bedrooms and a family bathroom are upstairs on the first floor, accessible via another staircase.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Davis Tate on (01491) 313106.

At a glance...

THE OLD STABLES, NUFFIELD

• Bedrooms: six

• Receptions: four

• Bathrooms: four

• Gross internal area: 3,389 sq ft / 314 sq m

Guide price: £1,500,000

Agent: Davis Tate on (01491) 313106