Upcycling can make your worn furniture look as good as new

UPCYCLING is a growing trend, but how do you decide whether to upcycle or replace your tired but trusty sofa or chair?

“If you have invested in quality furniture that is really comfortable and fits the style and size of your home, it would be a great shame to throw it out,” says Sarah Page, the managing director of upcycling and reupholstery firm Plumbs.

“What many people don’t realise is that when upholstered furniture starts to look worn out or simply unfashionable, it doesn’t always mean having to rush out and buy something new.

“An increasing number of people — for either environmental or economic reasons — are choosing to restore and revamp their existing furniture.

“Re-covering or reupholstering it in a great new fabric will have it looking as good as new. This means that families who really love the shape of their sofas and chairs — or have something which fits their room perfectly — can keep what they have but enjoy the ‘wow’ factor of something new all over again.”

Ms Page continued: “Much of the decision will be down to personal choice, but it is worth bearing certain points in mind.

“If your sofa or chair is still in good condition structurally, but the fabric is looking tired or outdated, then it is well worth

re-covering it

“Whether you want a contemporary fitted cover look or a more tailored finish will depend on either your personal preference or the style of the furniture — the cost completely depends on the size and design of furniture and the choice of fabric.

“Where the wear and tear of a sofa or chair has more to do with structural changes — perhaps broken springs or depleted stuffing in the cushions — then, provided the basic frame is still strong and sound, reupholstery may be the way forward.

“This will completely restore old and sagging sofas and chairs and set them up for many more years to come.”

