Riverside garden festival is not lacking in flower power

IF you are more interested in gardening than rowing, if you are more about petals than Pimm’s, more window box than cox, you might want to get out of Henley this weekend.

The RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival is bringing a celebration of flowers to the banks of the Thames in Richmond until Sunday (July 7).

With an abundance of beautiful gardens and plants on display, the festival offers ideas and information about gardening and horticulture.

The RHS Sanctuary offers a secluded hidden garden designed by Ula Maria — ideal for sitting in contemplation and meditation, it will take you on a journey of the body, mind and soul.

There will be medicinal planting and herbal, aromatherapy and meditation workshops to complement the garden’s therapeutic qualities.

Crest Nicholson have created a small public park dedicated to physical and mental wellbeing, divided into a community space and a contemplation area to allow neighbours of all ages to come together.

Calm Amidst the Chaos by Joe Francis creates a natural place of tranquillity set within man-made chaos — it represents the importance of creating a calm space and inner sense of peace to manage our hectic day to day lives.

Show sponsor Viking returns with last year’s RHS Young Designer of the Year, Will Williams, to create The Viking Cruises Lagom Garden.

Other gardens are embracing sustainability — for example the Thames Water Flourishing Future Garden demonstrates how gardeners can encourage biodiversity, reduce water use and prevent flooding.

Last year’s Best in Show designer Matthew Childs will be highlighting the environmental benefits of getting a smart meter with Smart Energy GB.

A new Global Impact Gardens category addresses some of the social, economic and environmental challenges we face, through plants and design.

Demonstrating how important nature is for happiness in the digital age, Seonaid Royall’s Believe in Tomorrow reconnects children with nature.

Meanwhile, Nick Fermor’s garden looks at ways to incorporate sustainable food production in our gardens with zero food miles and waste.

Following their debut last year, the Lifestyle Gardens return, offering plenty of ideas to suit different ways of life, and Dave Green’s Stop and Pause Garden offers a meditation-inspired space in a tranquil woodland setting.

For more information and to book, visit www.rhs.org.uk/

hamptoncourt