Boathouse is just around the bend from the regatta

JUST beyond the start of the regatta course at Temple Island, the river winds around a bend towards Hambleden Lock.

Here, in this most beautiful and iconic riverside location, there is an area of land for sale with a double wet boathouse on it, set within a lush leafy garden.

Properties like this do not come on the market very often, and this is a rare opportunity to own a very special place indeed.

As well as being somewhere to store your boats and canoes, this plot makes an excellent private getaway for picnics and parties, some river swimming on a hot day, or just relaxing in the shade of the trees.

The property is on the market with Knight Frank estate agency at a guide price of £750,000.

The boathouse itself is 28ft by 27ft in size and is thought to have been built in the 1870s, originally as part of the Hambleden Estate.

It was privately purchased 35 years ago from Viscount Hambleden and has not been available on the open market for about 150 years.

The boathouse is timber framed with a decorative tiled roof — it has two sets of electric doors, an internal pontoon and space for at least two watercraft inside.

There is also secure reinforced mooring space for additional boats on either side of the boathouse, should your friends wish to sail in and join you on the riverbank for a barbecue.

For those arriving on dry land, there is a parking space for two or three cars available on the grass verge close to the boathouse, just off the Marlow Road. From there, it is a short stroll on to the site through a wooden fence.

In the rustic riverside garden area around the boathouse there is a timber picnic table and a brick barbecue, and plenty of space for camping. Conveniently, there is also running water on site and a fully plumbed WC with a small hand basin.

In total, this area of land spans 54 metres of prime Thames frontage, and is being sold on a freehold basis. For more information on this unique property on the river at Henley, or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

LAND AND THE BOAT HOUSE, HAMBLEDEN

• Boathouse: 28ft x 27ft

• Tenure: freehold

• Included in sale: land with garden and WC, double wet 19th century boathouse, 54 metres of River Thames frontage

Guide price: £750,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900