Competition that celebrates your Instagrammable interiors is back

A COMPETITION that celebrates the nation’s most “Instagrammable” interiors is returning for a third year, writes Alison Stodolnic.

Styled By Me offers the chance to win up to £1,000 by sharing an image of your home on the photo-sharing social network.

The competition is being run by Anglian Home Improvements in collaboration with interior designer Sophie Robinson.

Home design enthusiasts are invited to post images of their best design successes — this may be a completely renovated room, or part of a room that you have designed and redecorated, or just an interesting design feature in your house.

To enter, post your image on Instagram with the hashtag #Anglianstyledbyme, tag and follow @anglianhome and include your town or city in the post.

Rachael Munby, group marketing director for Anglian Home Improvements, said: “Given the response we have had to Styled By Me over the previous two years, we are really excited to bring it back for a third time.

“The competition gives everyone the chance to demonstrate their flair for stand-out interiors. Whether you are truly home improvements obsessed or you simply love creating a living space that reflects your creativity and individuality, this competition is for you.

“Seeing the evolution of home styling trends and interior design looks is one of our favourite things about the competition, and we are looking forward to seeing this year’s entries — and to seeing what makes your house a home.”

Interior design expert Sophie Robinson is returning as the competition judge — she has appeared on the BBC’s The Great Interior Design Challenge and DIY SOS, ITV’s 60 Minute Makeover, and Channel 5’s Cowboy Builders. She said: “It’s been a pleasure to be involved in Anglian’s nationwide search for the best amateur interior designers over the past two years, and it’s great to be judging the competition once again.

“The competition attracts such a vast range of entries — from timelessly classic schemes to those which interpret the very latest trends, from photographs which pop with colour to those which are strikingly monochrome, and from entire room sets where every last design detail has been considered to a single piece of furniture or area of a room which has been minimally styled.

“I would really encourage everyone to get involved and to show off their home spaces.”

• The Styled By Me competition closes on Sunday, July 21. Four regional winners will each win £500 and one national winner will win £1,000. For the full competition rules, terms and conditions, visit www.anglianhome.co.uk/styledbyme