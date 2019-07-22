Apartment reveals what development has to offer

THE show home at Vicinia, the new apartment building on Deanfield Avenue, is now open for viewings between 10am and 5pm daily.

Henley residents have been watching this development go up with great interest, and it has completely changed the landscape in this part of town.

The new building’s façade is traditional red brick on the lower level, with modern grey cladding above and grey window frames.

There are two slightly taller dark grey sections with pitched roofs, which is an interesting design feature.

The 14 brand new apartments on the former site of Wilkins Yard — slightly up the hill from where the Youth Centre was and opposite the Deanfield site of Henley College — are being built by property developer Oakford Homes.

They are being marketed by the Romans New Homes Team with a guide price of £355,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and £465,000 for two bedrooms.

There will also be three-bedroom apartments for sale and a penthouse arranged over two floors.

Sebastian Kemp, director of Oakford Homes, said: “Almost everything that Henley has to offer is in the vicinity, as the apartments are just a few minutes walk from the town centre, which makes this a wonderful place to live.

“We are very proud of our latest collection of homes here in Henley, as each apartment at Vicinia will feature an excellent specification as well as either a terrace or balcony for easy indoor or outdoor living.

“Uniquely we have incorporated green living walls into the design of Vicinia, for year round colour, and there is also a landscaped garden at the rear. So there’s very much a flavour of nature here.”

Rebecca Harris at Dapa Interior Design designed the contemporary interior of the show apartment.

“The design at Vicinia is smart, chic and elegant,” said Rebecca. “There’s no getting away from it, Henley is a wonderful, upmarket town by the River Thames, and these apartments will fit in beautifully.

“The show home design incorporates soft blues with accents of rich teal which, alongside the bespoke artwork, create quite an impact. There are also some stunning brass elements throughout, which can be found on the tips of the dining chairs and drawer handles, drop pendant fittings and ebony wood furniture.

“I especially like the two-tone sofa in contrasting shades of ivory and deep grey, and the slim marble-topped console in the master bedroom suite which has a velvet covered stool — it’s pure luxury.”

Mr Kemp added: “Each of the apartments at Vicinia has a great feeling of space with a high quality specification to match.

“We were very keen for Dapa Interior Design to create a design with flair and a luxury edge, and they’ve certainly achieved that here.”

The specification within each apartment includes stone kitchen worktops, double glazed windows and high quality fittings such as Smeg, Franke, Hansgrohe and Roca. There will also be touch dimmer light switches, porcelain tiles and “rain dance” showers.

The apartments will be pre-wired for the latest home entertainment technology, and electrical fittings will be finished with double switch sockets and integrated USB points.

When the work is completed, there will be private gated parking available for residents, with a number of spaces allocated according to number of bedrooms, electric ports for hybrid vehicles, a bicycle store and a lift to all floors.

Oakford is an A1 NHBC registered house builder, so each home is built in accordance with NHBC standard and has a 10-year structural warranty.

The “Help to Buy” scheme is available, as well as a home exchange scheme called Oakmove, which can help buyers to make the transition between their existing property and their new one.

For more information about the Vicinia development on Deanfield Avenue, visit the show home or call the Romans New Homes Team on (01344) 753110.