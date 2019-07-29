Detached house has the potential to be fabulous

If you are looking for a renovation project and have about a million pounds to spend, then look no further.

A potentially fabulous family home, Backus at Shepherds Green in Rotherfield Greys is a detached house in a quiet location close to Henley, on a plot of around a quarter of an acre.

This timber-framed cottage from the 1700s, once known as Land End Farmhouse, is a Grade II-listed building brimming with character and historical interest.

Backus has been altered and extended over the centuries, and it has many architectural features that are still intact from years gone by.

There are exposed timber beams in many of the rooms, floors made from dark wood and red tiles in places, barn style doors, an old bread oven in the entrance hall and a bedroom that used to be a dairy.

The interiors are in need of updating and the layout is slightly quirky in places, as you might expect from a property of this age, but the rooms could be renovated and even repurposed into superb new living spaces.

There are some interesting features that could be incorporated into any future décor — a tiny window here, a sloping ceiling there — the sort of thing that can give a home a really unique personality.

Go along the lane towards the property and through a wooden gate, down some flint steps and across a patio and you reach the front door, which opens into an entrance hall with an impressively large hearth and a traditional inglenook fireplace.

On the left is the kitchen where there is a larder and a side door, and on the right there is a spacious dining room with windows looking out on to the garden on three sides, and another lovely big fireplace.

At the back of the house there are two bedrooms — one used to be the dairy in the olden days and overlooks the garden, and the other has access to attic storage space.

There is also a shower room down at this end of the house.

Also downstairs, there is a study with access to a small loft and a greenhouse/conservatory off to one side of it.

Upstairs there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom, with a handy storage/box room halfway up the stairs.

The main sitting room is currently on the first floor — a handsome room with wooden floors and a high vaulted ceiling, with a few exposed beams of different widths dotted about the place.

There are windows of varying sizes on three sides of this room, along with a working fireplace and fitted bookshelves.

The potential for development at this property doesn’t end inside the house. The grounds are equally blessed with opportunity, as Backus sits in a lovely large, private plot with stone steps down to different levels of garden and greenery all around.

There is currently a double garage/workshop with electricity and water connected, and plenty of space for parking at the front of the house.

There is a sheltered paved patio area outside, a lawn, a shed and a few other storage spaces, a greenhouse, a productive vegetable garden and a small orchard where you can pick your own fruit in the summer.

The location of this property is excellent, being just a short drive from Henley in the village of Shepherds Green in Rotherfield Greys.

It is close to all the amenities at Sonning Common and within easy reach of Reading, Wallingford, Oxford and the main motorways into London.

The excellent Maltsters Arms pub is nearby, and there are numerous country walks within easy reach of this house.

Backus is an old house just waiting for an eager new owner to come along, restore it to its former glory and take it to a whole new level of gorgeousness.

It is on the market with Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £1,000,000.

For more information, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

At a glance...

BACKUS, SHEPHERDS GREEN, ROTHERFIELD GREYS

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: three

• Internal area: 2,517 sq m / 234 sq m

• Other: 17th century Grade II listed, potential for renovation, outbuildings, quiet location

Guide price: £1,000,000

Agent: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911