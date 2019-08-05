Georgian homes voted most architecturally desirable

GEORGIAN homes have been voted the most architecturally desirable property style in the UK, in a new poll commissioned by Anglian Windows.

The elegant architectural style with symmetry and grandeur at the heart of its design was the most popular, followed by Victorian and Tudor styles.

Georgian, Victorian and Tudor properties were not only respondents’ preferred home styles but also the architecture they were the most familiar with — respondents were less familiar with more modern homes like Sixties low rise properties and low-energy homes.

The Georgian era of architecture lasted between 1714 and 1830 and was influenced by the classical grandeur of Greece and Rome, often featuring Greek motifs and ornate decorations.

A spokesman for Anglian Windows said: “During the Georgian period, there was a heavy window tax and so some people bricked up their windows to avoid it.”

A gothic revival took place during the Victorian period of architecture, between 1837 and 1901, and many homes were designed asymmetrically with pointed arches and elaborate patterns.

Lavish decorations were a way for the growing middle classes to show off their wealth and status, with ornate stained glass often featured in doorways and windows. Several decades earlier, Tudor homes were built between 1485 and 1603 and many have a distinctive black and white appearance. The Tudor period marked an age of prosperity for some, and the gifting of land to royal favourites at this time resulted in the building of some lavish properties. Classic Tudor houses often have exposed timber frames and thatched roofs, and windows were often tall and narrow, consisting of small diamond-shaped panes joined together with lead.

