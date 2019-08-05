New housing minister appointed in reshuffle

ROBERT Jenrick MP has been appointed secretary of state for housing, communities and local government in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet.

He replaces James Brokenshire, who was sacked by Mr Johnson last week.

Mr Jenrick, 37, entered Parliament following the Newark by-election in June 2014.

He served on the health select committee from July 2014 and then as parliamentary private secretary to the minister for employment at the Department for Work and Pensions.

He became parliamentary private secretary to the Lord Chancellor and secretary of state for justice in May 2015.

From June 2017 Mr Jenrick served as parliamentary private secretary to the home secretary, and became exchequer secretary to the Treasury in January 2018.

Mr Brokenshire’s dismissal came shortly after his reappointment of the philosopher Sir Roger Scruton to the government’s Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

Scruton had been removed from his unpaid chairmanship of the commission in April following the publication of an article in the New Statesman in which his views on a number of topics were misrepresented.

The magazine has since apologised.