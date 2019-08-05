Wargrave townhouses and apartments are ready to go

ASTON Gate is a new development of 10 homes in the centre of Wargrave.

Two have already been sold, leaving four apartments and four townhouses on the market with Ballards estate agents.

Built by property developers Oraclemarker, the three-storey townhouses are at numbers 21, 23, 25 and 27 High Street, and have a guide price of £795,000.

They each have three/four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first and second floors, with fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room in the master bedroom.

On the ground floor of each townhouse there is an entrance hall and cloakroom, a fitted kitchen/

breakfast room, and a living room with bi-fold doors opening out on to the garden.

The address of the apartments is Aston House, 19 High Street, and all of them look out on to the communal gardens outside.

Apartment two on the ground floor and apartment four on the first floor are being sold with a guide price of £495,000, with apartment one on the ground floor being sold at £595,000.

They each have an open plan living/kitchen room, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

Apartment three is bigger and laid out over the first and second floors, with lift access, and is on the market at a guide price of £850,000.

This duplex apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, one of which is en suite, and an open plan living/kitchen room.

All of the new homes at Aston Gate have double glazed windows, underfloor gas central heating and fitted carpets, and come with a 10-year new-build BLP warranty.

The kitchens have integrated Neff and Siemens appliances, there is a bike storage area outside and two allocated parking spaces for each plot.

The Help to Buy scheme is available on three of the apartments. This means that a buyer can put down a five per cent deposit, take out a mortgage for 75 per cent of the sale price, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a government loan which is interest-free for the first five years.

For more information or to view this new development at Aston Gate in Wargrave, call Ballards estate agents on (01491) 411055.

At a glance...

ASTON GATE, HIGH STREET, WARGRAVE

• Two-storey duplex apartment: three bedrooms, three bathrooms, guide price of £850,000

• Three-storey townhouses: three/four bedrooms, two bathrooms, garden, guide price of £795,000

• Apartments: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, guide prices of £495,000 and £595,000

Agent: Ballards estate agency on (01491) 411055