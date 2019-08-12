Renovated pub is now a substantial family home

THE road from Henley to Sonning Common, between Rotherfield Greys and Gallowstree Common, takes you through an area of countryside and past Greys Green golf course.

Where the road forks off to the left towards the pretty village of Rotherfield Peppard, there is a small cluster of houses set back from the road.

One of these, Daisy Cottage, is on the market with Warmingham estate agency at a guide price of £1,150,000.

In its former life, Daisy Cottage was a pub and then a coffee shop. Now reborn as a residential property, it has been completely renovated and transformed into a substantial family home.

The building has been extended, and many of its unique historical design features have been retained during the restoration project — resulting in a cheerful blend of old and new, traditional and modern.

From the outside, you can see that this house is laid out in three sections with three pitched roofs — two thirds of it is painted white and the rest has a brick and a tile façade.

The inside has been carefully redesigned to flow well and give ample living space, with four reception rooms and four bedrooms.

The front door is under a veranda and opens into an entrance porch — from here you go up a couple of steps and through a restored wooden doorframe into the carpeted sitting room on the right.

The entrance porch opens on to the family room, which has some beautiful oak flooring, a brick inglenook fireplace with a log burner and the building’s original timber beams still visible in the ceiling.

Beyond the family room is a spacious and good-looking kitchen-dining room where the staircase is. It also has the lovely oak flooring and is painted in soft, calm colours.

This room is light and bright as it has plenty of windows, and a breakfast bar separates the kitchen area from the dining area.

The kitchen is stylishly fitted out with dark grey and white kitchen cabinets, and there is a utility room at one end with a cloakroom.

Off the kitchen-dining room is another carpeted reception room — the drawing room — the one with the wow factor on account of its tall vaulted ceiling, Velux windows and French patio doors leading out to the back garden.

The layout of the upstairs is ideal for a growing family. The spacious master bedroom is in the middle at the front of the house, and it has a vaulted dressing room and en suite bathroom up a few steps and over the sitting room on the right.

In the master bedroom suite some of the original timber beams have been retained, giving a quirky and characterful edge to all of its contemporary elegance.

At the back of the house there are three more bedrooms of varying sizes, one of which has an en suite shower room, and there is a family bathroom off the landing there too.

Paul O’Loughlin of Warmingham estate agency said: “Daisy Cottage has been fully restored and modernised throughout, and it has some charming architectural flair and exceptionally high-quality fixtures and fittings.

“The property has been successfully adapted with traditional construction methods, in tune with its heritage, skilfully combining modern and contemporary open plan living with that of a more traditional nature.

“It has impressive character — a simply wonderful country retreat in a delightful location.”

To the side of the house is a wide gravel forecourt behind a gated brick and flint wall, with plenty of space for parking and turning.

At the rear there is a professionally landscaped garden with a large lawn and a patio, surrounded by fencing and tall mature trees.

The village green near to Daisy Cottage is a lovely open space where the children from Peppard Primary School sometimes play games in the dry weather, running around in their red jumpers, enjoying the fresh air and grass underfoot.

Rotherfield Peppard itself is as charming and easy on the eye as any English village can be, with its cute cottages tucked away behind hedgerows, its winding lanes and air of quiet serenity.

This property is within easy reach of Henley, Reading, Sonning Common, the M4 and M40 motorways and several good pubs including the Red Lion opposite, the Greyhound at Gallowstree Common and the Unicorn at Kingwood.

It seems that its conversion from business to residential use has been done sensitively, and in keeping with the character and historical interest of this area.

For more information about the restoration of Daisy Cottage, or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham & Co estate agency on (01491) 874414.

At a glance...

DAISY COTTAGE, ROTHERFIELD PEPPARD

Bedrooms: four

Receptions: four

Bathrooms: three

Internal area: 2,353 sq ft, 218 sq m

Guide price: £1,150,000

Agent: Warmingham on (01491) 874414