Call for tougher rules on UK property agents

A REPORT has recommended far-reaching changes to the property market, including a new independent regulator, stronger licensing and a new mandatory code of practice, writes Alison Stodolnic.

The Regulation of Property Agents working group, set up by the Government, has proposed that a new regulatory framework should cover the UK’s estate agents and letting and property management agencies.

The recommendations also cover auctioneers and international and online agents, but not property portals such as Rightmove, local authorities or the short-term let sector including Airbnb.

The report says the Government should create a list of reserved activities which can only be performed by a licensed property agent at a regulated firm.

Furthermore, property agencies and qualifying agents should be required to hold and display a licence to practise from the new regulator. Mark Hayward, chief executive of the National Association of Estate Agents, said: “This is a significant moment for those in the property industry and a huge leap forward in stamping out bad practice.

“We have long called for Government intervention to ensure everyone in the industry is licensed, adheres to a strict code of practice and holds at least a Level 3 qualification.

“It is now for Government to create the structures for a properly regulated industry, whose professional knowledge and skills are trusted by all.

“These are substantial changes, which will require agents to start making preparations now, to ensure that they are well placed for when these proposed qualification requirements are introduced.”

He added: “While we anticipate that the need for property qualifications will be phased in, we advise agents to get ahead of the competition and to stand out by adopting the new requirements early.”