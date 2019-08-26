Historic former pub is ripe for development

LONG-TIME Henley residents will remember the days when 56 New Street was the Rose and Crown pub.

It was a place where townsfolk revelled alongside audiences and players spilling out from the Kenton Theatre after a show.

Although relatively small, it is said to have been in existence since 1658. It used to offer a cosy meal and bed and breakfast accommodation.

Eventually, with customer numbers dwindling, it became clear that the Rose and Crown had become unviable and it closed its doors in 2013.

Planning permission has since been granted to convert it to a residential dwelling.

The building is grade-II listed, along with dozens of other centuries-old heritage properties along both sides of the road leading from Bell Street down to the River Thames.

It needs to be fully renovated and refurbished but as a classic Georgian townhouse, it has the potential to be a beautiful family home, with accommodation over three floors and a cellar.

There is one reception room at the front and another large one in the middle, which used to be the public bar, and a narrow kitchen and a cloakroom at the back running alongside the garden.

Many of the pub’s legacy fittings and other paraphernalia including the beer taps are still there. The renovation project promises to be a fascinating one, and a great opportunity to create something new from something old.

The upstairs could be remodelled, but at present it has three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor, and three bedrooms with another bathroom on the second floor.

The house has a grey and red brick façade with traditional sash windows, and there is a set of wooden doors that open on to a covered parking area where the front door is.

The garden has been left pretty much as it was when the pub closed, complete with the old bench tables, but with some graft and a keen eye for landscape design, it has the potential to become a pretty walled garden.

While the Rose and Crown will be fondly remembered, it is now waiting for someone to give it the care it deserves.

• This property has a guide price of £950,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.