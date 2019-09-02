Cost of moving house averages £670 a time

BRITONS spend £670 on average on additional moving costs every time they move house, according to new research by price comparison website MoneySuperMarket, writes Alison Stodolnic.

The expenses include paying for a furniture removal service or van rental, storage space between properties, house cleaning costs and a postal redirection service, buying new household items, changing service providers and installing new technologies such as Wi-Fi.

They are in addition to the usual costs of renting, buying or selling, such as estate agent fees, deposits and legal fees.

On average, people move house just over five times, so the additional costs identified come to £3,417 over a lifetime.

However, 11 per cent of the survey respondents had relocated 10 or more times — at a total cost of £6,700.

Common reasons for moving home include needing more space, moving in with a partner and rent being too high.

The report also reveals that nearly a third of renters have never had home contents insurance, which usually covers the risk of items being damaged during a house move.

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Our data shows that the average person moves five times, and although this can be stressful, one way to ease the worry is to make sure your belongings are protected at all times. If you already have existing cover, you can contact your insurer to transfer it to your new address. As with any policy, it pays to shop around, as you could save up to 43 per cent on your home insurance just by switching provider.”