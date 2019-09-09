Tesco sells mortgage business to Lloyds

New apartments are close to all Henley has to offer
THE property development project that has been underway at 43 Station Road in Henley has now been ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
09/09/2019
TESCO Bank has followed up on its decision earlier this year to quit what it described as a “challenging” mortgage market by selling its existing ledger book to Lloyds Bank.
In a £3.8billion deal announced on Tuesday morning, Tesco agreed to offload its existing mortgage business.
Around 23,000 customers will now be switched to a new mortgage provider.
Customers will be transferred from Tesco Bank to Halifax — a division of Bank of Scotland, which is in turn owned by Lloyds.
The move follows the retail giant’s decision in May to cease all new lending.
Tesco Bank chief executive Gerry Mallon said at the time: “Challenging market conditions have limited profitable growth.”
Competition in the sector has tightened following so-called ringfencing legislation which came into force last year that forced large banks to separate their domestic businesses from their international and investment banking arms.
New apartments are close to all Henley has to offer
THE property development project that has been underway at 43 Station Road in Henley has now been ... [more]
Win a hamper with a selfie at Henley Show
VISITORS at this month’s Henley Show can land themselves a tasty treat by getting creative with ... [more]
Seven ways to dog-proof your home so that everyone benefits
EXPERTS from Pure Pet Food have revealed their top tips for dog owners to dog-proof their homes, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Location PLAYHATCH
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture A ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, ...
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...