Five-bed character home has great potential for renovation

New apartments are close to all Henley has to offer
THE property development project that has been underway at 43 Station Road in Henley has now been ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
09/09/2019
A UNIQUE character home on Witheridge Hill in Highmoor is on the market with Simmons and Sons at a guide price of £1,250,000.
Janes is a Forties detached house in extensive grounds, with great potential for renovation or extension, subject to planning permission.
Set within 1.25 acres of land, the property is approached along a private lane.
With mature trees, shrubs and hedges all around, this is a very quiet and peaceful place.
There is a brick paved terrace that wraps around the house and overlooks the lawn.
The house itself is a chalet-style bungalow, so there are rooms upstairs underneath the tall roof.
The entrance hall has some beautiful wooden parquet flooring, which extends throughout much of the downstairs.
Double doors lead into the drawing room, which has bay windows overlooking the garden and a stone fireplace.
There is a study off the drawing room, which also has a bay window and a door leading into the ground-floor master bedroom suite.
The long kitchen-dining room is fitted with mahogany kitchen units and a Neff oven, with a utility room, boot room and a shower room at one end.
An open staircase leads up to the four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, where there is access to loft space and storage cupboards under the eaves.
Janes also has a double detached garage and parking for several vehicles.
This house is full of interesting and unusual features — when it has been renovated and modernised it promises to be a fabulous country home.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the Henley branch of Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.
At a glance...
JANES, WITHERIDGE HILL, HIGHMOOR
• Bedrooms: five
• Receptions: three
• Bathrooms: three
• Internal area: 2,885 sq ft, 268 sq m
Guide price: £1,250,000
Agent: Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111
New apartments are close to all Henley has to offer
THE property development project that has been underway at 43 Station Road in Henley has now been ... [more]
Win a hamper with a selfie at Henley Show
VISITORS at this month’s Henley Show can land themselves a tasty treat by getting creative with ... [more]
Seven ways to dog-proof your home so that everyone benefits
EXPERTS from Pure Pet Food have revealed their top tips for dog owners to dog-proof their homes, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons Required
Location PLAYHATCH
Two Apprentice Tree Surgeons required 24 month apprenticeship in partnership with Berkshire College of Agriculture A ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, ...
Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...