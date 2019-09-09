Five-bed character home has great potential for renovation

A UNIQUE character home on Witheridge Hill in Highmoor is on the market with Simmons and Sons at a guide price of £1,250,000.

Janes is a Forties detached house in extensive grounds, with great potential for renovation or extension, subject to planning permission.

Set within 1.25 acres of land, the property is approached along a private lane.

With mature trees, shrubs and hedges all around, this is a very quiet and peaceful place.

There is a brick paved terrace that wraps around the house and overlooks the lawn.

The house itself is a chalet-style bungalow, so there are rooms upstairs underneath the tall roof.

The entrance hall has some beautiful wooden parquet flooring, which extends throughout much of the downstairs.

Double doors lead into the drawing room, which has bay windows overlooking the garden and a stone fireplace.

There is a study off the drawing room, which also has a bay window and a door leading into the ground-floor master bedroom suite.

The long kitchen-dining room is fitted with mahogany kitchen units and a Neff oven, with a utility room, boot room and a shower room at one end.

An open staircase leads up to the four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, where there is access to loft space and storage cupboards under the eaves.

Janes also has a double detached garage and parking for several vehicles.

This house is full of interesting and unusual features — when it has been renovated and modernised it promises to be a fabulous country home.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the Henley branch of Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.

At a glance...

JANES, WITHERIDGE HILL, HIGHMOOR

• Bedrooms: five

• Receptions: three

• Bathrooms: three

• Internal area: 2,885 sq ft, 268 sq m

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agent: Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111