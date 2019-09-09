Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Five-bed character home has great potential for renovation

Five-bed character home has great potential for renovation

A UNIQUE character home on Witheridge Hill in Highmoor is on the market with Simmons and Sons at a guide price of £1,250,000.

Janes is a Forties detached house in extensive grounds, with great potential for renovation or extension, subject to planning permission.

Set within 1.25 acres of land, the property is approached along a private lane.

With mature trees, shrubs and hedges all around, this is a very quiet and peaceful place.

There is a brick paved terrace that wraps around the house and overlooks the lawn.

The house itself is a chalet-style bungalow, so there are rooms upstairs underneath the tall roof.

The entrance hall has some beautiful wooden parquet flooring, which extends throughout much of the downstairs.

Double doors lead into the drawing room, which has bay windows overlooking the garden and a stone fireplace.

There is a study off the drawing room, which also has a bay window and a door leading into the ground-floor master bedroom suite.

The long kitchen-dining room is fitted with mahogany kitchen units and a Neff oven, with a utility room, boot room and a shower room at one end.

An open staircase leads up to the four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, where there is access to loft space and storage cupboards under the eaves.

Janes also has a double detached garage and parking for several vehicles.

This house is full of interesting and unusual features — when it has been renovated and modernised it promises to be a fabulous country home.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the Henley branch of Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.

At a glance...

JANES, WITHERIDGE HILL, HIGHMOOR

Bedrooms: five

Receptions: three

Bathrooms: three

Internal area: 2,885 sq ft, 268 sq m

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agent: Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111

Property

Looking for a job?

Finance Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR 9 months maternity cover commencing December Based in Henley-on-Thames, we provide short break, ...

 

Teacher of Media Studies

Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33