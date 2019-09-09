Win a hamper with a selfie at Henley Show

VISITORS at this month’s Henley Show can land themselves a tasty treat by getting creative with their smartphone.

Estate agents Savills are giving away a Fortnum & Mason hamper worth more than £50 to the lucky winner of their prize draw.

Just visit the Savills stand and take a selfie behind their Instagram board and share the photo on social media using the hashtag #SavillsatHenleyShow.

Participants will be entered into a prize draw and a winner picked at random.

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of office at Savills Henley, said: “We’re delighted to once again be sponsoring one of our favourite events of the year — it’s a real highlight of the office social calendar.

“Our team will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions that visitors might have about the local housing market — particularly at the current time when there’s so much uncertainty at a national level.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible, so why not take the opportunity to pop by and say hello, enjoy some light refreshments and take part in our fun competition?” The Henley Farm & Country Show — popularly known as the Henley Show — takes place next Saturday (September 14) at the Henley Showground near Hambleden, the postcode of which is RG9 3AS.

It is an annual family-friendly day of agricultural displays, fun activities and competitions.

The show is organised by the Henley & District Agricultural Association, a charity dedicated to promoting and improving agriculture, horticulture and the breeding and rearing of livestock.

Free buses will be running from outside Boots in Henley and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk