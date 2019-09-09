New apartments are close to all Henley has to offer

THE property development project that has been underway at 43 Station Road in Henley has now been completed.

Of the eight new luxury apartments within Cherwell House, four have already been sold — including the two penthouses.

The four remaining two-bedroom homes are on the market with Ballards estate agents, with prices ranging from £935,000 to £995,000.

Cherwell House is located on a green set back from main road, just beyond the Grade II listed timber-fronted Imperial Hotel and its adjoining buildings, and next to Chiltern House Business Centre.

It takes just a minute to cross the road and get to the railway station, and another minute to get to the riverfront by Hobbs Boatyard.

Its location makes Cherwell House ideal for commuters, or for people who work in Henley or just want to live in the town centre.

All the apartments have wooden floors and underfloor gas heating installed throughout, which is cosy on the feet and avoids the need for wall-hung radiators.

They are all equipped with a smart-home system that enables you to control your heating, lighting, security and video entry into the communal entrance hall.

There is secure gated undercover parking available for all the residents at the back of the development, with an electric vehicle charging point at each of the allocated parking spaces.

The four apartments are similar in terms of the number of rooms — they all have an entrance hall, a fitted kitchen, an open-plan living area, two en suite bedrooms, a cloakroom, a utility room and some outside space.

However, there are several different internal layouts, designed to appeal to a range of preferences.

Apartment two, the garden flat, is on the ground floor at the back of the building, and has a guide price of £995,000.

It opens on to a private courtyard garden, which will soon be landscaped in the style of a Japanese garden.

This home has a flexible open-plan living area big enough for a sitting room, a dining area and a separate study space — with contemporary bifold doors running across the entire width of the room and opening on to the garden.

The fitted kitchen has a breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, the second bedroom has an en suite shower room, and both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and doors leading out to the garden.

Apartment four is also situated at the back of the building but up on the first floor, so it looks out towards Henley with views over the rooftops.

It has a guide price of £935,000 and its interior layout is somewhat different to the apartment below.

Its main covered balcony spans the width of one bedroom and the open-plan living room/kitchen, and there are two additional balconies outside the kitchen area and the second bedroom.

Apartments three and five have been designed with a very different layout inside — they are up on the first and second floors of Cherwell House respectively, at the front of the building.

The main living space is arranged in two sections, with a kitchen-dining room leading through to a separate living room with a small triangular balcony.

The two en suite bedrooms open on to a shared, covered balcony, and the utility room is off the entrance hall rather than the kitchen.

Apartment three on the first floor is on the market at £935,000, and apartment five on the second floor at £950,000, and there is lift access to all floors.

From the road, Cherwell House is a stylish and contemporary addition to this quiet corner of central Henley. The exterior is white with pale and dark grey sections, and there is a pitched roof section over one of the penthouses.

The private garden belonging to apartment two is separated with a wall from the parking area, which is accessed from Queen Street.

James Kilkenny of Ballards estate agents said: “These are bright and spacious state-of-the-art fabulous two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments.

“They have been finished to a high specification, with a covered entertaining balcony or a garden with the ground-floor apartment, and undercover parking for one car.”

The apartments were developed by the Air Group and come with a 10-year CRL new home guarantee certificate — an insurance policy that protects new build buyers against any possible defects in design, materials or workmanship.

For more information on the four remaining apartments for sale at Cherwell House, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

At a glance...

Four apartments at Cherwell House, 43 Station Road, Henley

• Bedrooms: two

• Bathrooms: two ensuite and a cloakroom

• Reception rooms: one

• Additional features: new builds with CRL guarantee, town centre location

Guide price: £935,000 to £995,000

Agent: Ballards on (01491) 411055