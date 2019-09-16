New extension could be converted to annex

VALLEY VIEW is an attractive and unique family home on Elizabeth Road, at the western edge of Henley.

Its name is a nod to the excellent view it has down Valley Road at the front, and over the trees around Henley and the hills beyond.

This four-bedroom house is now on the market with estate agent Philip Booth Esq at a guide price of £950,000.

At the front there is a large paved driveway behind some fencing and bushes, with plenty of room for parking and turning for several cars.

The front door leads into an entrance hall with a large lounge on the left hand side, where you will find the stairs leading up to the first floor.

The downstairs living accommodation has been cleverly designed so that you can walk all the way around — so there is a nice flow from the hallway to the lounge, through the dining room, into the kitchen and back around to where you started from in the hallway.

The dining room has the biggest wow factor of all, in what is a very stunning house altogether.

This is a beautifully bright living space with a tiled floor, a vaulted ceiling and eight windows in the roof that let the natural daylight flood in.

The dining room has popular bifold doors that run along its entire width, opening the room up to the patio outside and giving views of the lush green planting in the back garden. The spacious open-plan kitchen/breakfast room also has a vaulted ceiling and has been painted in a gentle pinkish-orange colour — I would say somewhere between coral and salmon.

There are a large number of white glossy kitchen units, with handsome contrasting black granite work surfaces and an inset stainless steel sink unit.

The kitchen also has a wide free-standing range cooker and an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

There is a separate study room in the middle of the ground floor — it has been designed with a frosted window to let light in from the dining room — and another bathroom too.

Valley View has recently been extended on the left hand side to create a lovely en suite master bedroom with a tall vaulted ceiling.

This master suite could easily be converted by the house’s new owner into a self-contained annexe if required — as it has plumbing installed for a kitchenette and its own external door from the back garden.

There is another en suite guest bedroom on the right hand side of the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two more bedrooms with windows in the steeply slanting roof — one bedroom has an en suite shower room and one has a range of fitted wardrobes.

The house also has some useful additional eaves storage space upstairs.

There is underfloor heating in Valley View, and the interiors are decorated in an attractive and contemporary way, with lots of bright white and soft neutral colours.

The back garden is private and tranquil, and has been professionally landscaped.

South-west facing and well stocked with trees and shrubs of many varieties, it has a patio terrace with raised beds and a water feature in the middle.

There is also a handy garden shed with electricity, and a tool shed.

Elizabeth Road is a quiet residential road — a slightly confusing place for delivery drivers because it has two entry points from different sections of Greys Road, and it can also be hard to know where it ends and Nicholas Road begins.

There are three even quieter closes off Elizabeth Road — St Mary’s, Chiltern and Elizabeth — and Two Tree Hill, where the students cut through a secret path past the fields and down to the back of Henley College.

This has always been a popular place for families with young children to live, being so peaceful and close to Valley Road Primary School, Gillotts School and the leisure centre.

Although Valley View was built relatively recently, most of the houses on Elizabeth Road were constructed as far back as 1960.

Over the decades, nearly all of them have been extended, modernised or altered in some way — giving Elizabeth Road a diverse mix of different styles.

There are some large detached houses on this road, some bungalows, some chalet-style homes, quite a few link-detached houses — and several of the plots have huge gardens that go a long way back.

For more information on Valley View, or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.

At a glance...

VALLEY VIEW, ELIZABETH ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: three

• Additional feature: A private patio garden and the potential to create self-contained accommodation

• Gross internal area: 1,925 sq ft / 179 sq m

Guide price: £950,000

Agent: Philip Booth Esquire on (01491) 635343