You’re invited to open house event by appointment

SAVILLS Henley is hosting an open house by appointment in Lower Shiplake tomorrow (Saturday), writes Alison Stodolnic.

The event is taking place at a new development of three family homes on Baskerville Lane, which have recently been completed.

The estate agents will be on hand to show visitors around the houses and answer any questions, along with representatives from the property developer Hamilton Properties Ltd.

All three homes have been designed with an open-plan, fitted kitchen-dining room, a living room and a family room on the ground floor.

Old Court Cottage is a detached five-bedroom house with an additional ground-floor playroom, and is on the market at £1,350,000.

On the first floor there are three en suite bedrooms, with a dressing room in the master bedroom suite.

There are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor, along with a games room and attic storage space.

There are also two semi-detached four-bedroom homes available, called Lyndale and Rosebury, both of which have a guide price of £975,000.

They each have two en suite bedrooms on the first floor, and two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

The three houses have all been fitted with gas-fired underfloor heating, burglar alarms, and gas fires in the sitting rooms. They also come with 10-year warranties.

To book an appointment for tomorrow’s open house event, call Savills on (01491) 843001.