A NEW website that reveals air pollution hotspots by postcode could be set to drive down house prices in some parts of London.

Using data supplied by King’s College London, www.addresspollution.org gives the level of nitrogen dioxide — a toxic gas released when diesel, petrol and gas are burnt — for every part of the capital.

This has revealed that areas including Chelsea, Regant’s Park and Notting Hill suffer from levels of air pollution that are well above the legal limit of 40 micrograms of nitrogen oxide per cubic metre of air.

Potential house buyers are being encouraged to ask for discounts of up to 20 per cent where the problem is most acute.

The website, which is run by campaign group The Central Office for Public Interest, divides homes into five air pollution bands.

Based on annualised data, these range from “low” to “very high” — the latter being 50 per cent above the legal limit.

At present, the website only covers London, but there are plans to roll it out to cover the rest of the UK.

A spokesman said: “Air pollution exists all over the country in various forms, but it is more concentrated in urban areas, especially the big cities. Central London is the worst affected.

“The sheer size of the city, the levels of car ownership and usage, combined with other sources of air pollution and buildings that trap air pollution, are all part of the problem.

“However, the High Court has ruled that the government has not put in place sufficient measures to reduce air pollution and protect public health across the UK.

“Air pollution levels are too high in 37 out of 43 zones across the country. This is eight years after the UK was first found to be in breach of legal limits. More must be done.”

For more information, see the website’s FAQ.