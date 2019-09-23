New build family home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms

HURST Gardens is a short walk from the centre of town and on the corner of Green Lane and St Andrew’s Road.

There used to be just one house on this large plot, but it has recently been divided into four separate plots by property developer Palatine Homes.

Four gorgeous new houses have been constructed, with pretty back gardens, wide gravel driveways and a mix of old and new laurel bushes and trees at the front.

One of the two remaining properties available, Grey Gables, is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £1,595,000.

The living accommodation is arranged over three floors, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The entrance hallway has a cloakroom, a study area and two pairs of glazed doors leading into the drawing room and the kitchen-dining room.

The stunning kitchen is hand-painted and fitted with Miele and Capel appliances, including two ovens, a steam oven, a microwave and a six-zone hob.

There is also a dishwasher built in, a full-height larder-fridge and a freezer, with quartz work surfaces and a wine chiller.

The kitchen is part of a large open-plan, multipurpose living space, incorporating a breakfast bar island and a dining area, a family room and a utility room off to one side.

The family room is something special, with its rooflight in the ceiling, a whole wall of windows and French doors opening on to the professionally landscaped back garden.

There is also another set of French doors leading from the dining area to the outside.

The garden is on two levels with a lawn, a patio and some well-stocked flower beds — all beautifully framed by a row of mature trees behind the property, which look like they have been there for a good many years.

Upstairs there is a huge master bedroom suite with a dressing room and a bathroom with Porter and Edmont and Villeroy and Bosch units, and a deluge shower.

There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

There is also another bedroom on the second floor — which could alternatively be used as guest accommodation, a home office or a playroom — with another bathroom and eaves storage.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345.

At a glance...

GREY GABLES, ST ANDREW’S ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: two

• Other: new build, garage, close to town centre

Guide price: £1,595,000

Agent: Davis Tate on (01491) 412345