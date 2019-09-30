Show homes at new development near Wallingford are open to view

A NEW housing development at Brightwell-cum-Sotwell near Wallingford has been officially launched.

More than 100 visitors attended the launch event on September 6 and 7.

This saw them explore the new show homes and find out what it might be like to live in the village.

The homes at Little Martins, with two, three, four and five bedrooms, were built by property developer Kingerlee Homes.

James Elliott, local director at Davis Tate, said: “We were thrilled to see so many people interested in these new homes, as Brightwell-cum-Sotwell is a hugely desirable area.

“There are just 31 varying sized homes on offer at Little Martins — the plots are large with spacious gardens, and the whole development has been sympathetically designed.

“Many of the homes are available with Help to Buy, and if you reserve early, you have the opportunity to personalise your home choosing your preferred flooring and appliances and so on.”

Prices range from £375,000 for a two-bedroom terraced house, to £995,000 or £1,200,000 for a five-bedroom detached.

The three-bedroom houses are being marketed with guide prices of £550,000 and £575,000, with four-bedroom properties at £995,000.

The two show homes are now open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays between 10am and 4pm at Little Martins, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

Potential buyers can also arrange a personal viewing outside of these hours by calling Davis Tate Wallingford on (01491) 833323.