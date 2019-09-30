Monday, 30 September 2019

Cottage has comfort, character and charm

NUMBER 2 Walnut Tree Cottage is a period property blessed with character, comfort and spectacular views.

Situated in a quiet rural spot next to the farmland of the Yattendon Estate, it overlooks gently sloping fields and distant woodland.

This semi-detached Edwardian cottage is believed to have been built in 1910 and was extended 18 years ago.

Recently redecorated, it is now a contemporary family home with a charming country cottage feel.

At the front of the house there is a pretty garden with grass and a gravel driveway. The front door is beneath a rustic oak-framed porch, and opens into an entrance hallway with a study and a cloakroom on the left.

There is a large sitting room on the right, with a feature brick fireplace and a wood-burning stove.

At the back of this cosy home is a kitchen-breakfast room with underfloor heating, some colourful wall tiles and an oil-fired Aga. It leads into a bright conservatory/garden room that makes a superb sun-soaked spot all year round.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with an en suite shower room, three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Two of the bedrooms have their original cast iron fireplaces, an attractive character feature that honours the property’s heritage, and all of the bedrooms have views over the surrounding countryside.

There is a fully boarded loft that has the potential to be converted into additional living accommodation — perhaps a games room, a home office or a fifth bedroom — subject to planning permission.

2, Walnut Tree Cottage is in the quiet hamlet of Westridge Green, very close to Goring and Streatley and within easy reach of Reading, Oxford and the M4.

The house is on the market with a guide price of £775,000 and no onward chain. For more information, call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

2 Walnut Tree Cottage, Westridge Green

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: two

Receptions: four

Gross internal area: 708 sq ft / 159 sq m

Guide price: £775,000

Agent: Warmingham on (01491) 874144

Property

