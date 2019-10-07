There’s still time to try Help to Buy ISA

ASPIRING homeowners are being reminded that they have just under two months left to take advantage of a helpful government savings scheme.

The deadline for opening a Help to Buy ISA falls on November 30.

Savers can put up to £200 a month into the scheme, which aims to help first-time buyers by giving them a 25 per cent top-up when they are ready to enter the property market.

Those hoping to benefit from the top-up must have at least £1,600 in their account, while the maximum bonus anyone can receive is £3,000.

However, the ISAs are individual accounts, meaning that couples who are both first-time buyers could potentially benefit by as much as £6,000.