Country spread is walking distance from town centre

WOODLANDS House is a fabulous seven-bedroom home in Harpsden Woods, currently on the market with a guide price of £3,750,000.

Harpsden is a rural but well connected community on the south side of Henley, with a history that reaches even further back in time than the Domesday Book of 1086.

Like so many of England’s quaint villages, its foundations are infused with centuries-old memories of Saxon settlers, Norman invaders, Roman villas and royal deer hunting grounds.

For many years Harpsden was a manor estate under the ownership of Harpsden Court.

From the 19th century onwards, its land was gradually divided up and sold off, although the Grade II listed mansion house is still there and under private ownership.

From the village, Woodlands Road winds uphill into Harpsden Woods, where ancient trees tower over the land and walkers watch the seasons change.

The bluebell carpet of spring gives way to summer’s green canopy, and now the red and brown leaves of autumn are falling and ushering in the misty dark mornings as winter approaches.

Woodlands House stands here, in the centre of a plot of land covering more than five acres. It is approached through wrought iron gates up a driveway that leads through the front garden to the forecourt, where there is a separate garage, laundry and storage building with a first-floor studio above.

A large reception hall welcomes you into the main house, where there is a dining room on the right and a cloakroom on the left.

The drawing room has a fireplace and two sets of double doors that lead out to the back garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of cabinets and built-in kitchen appliances, an Aga oven, some handsome black granite work surfaces and a wine fridge. It leads into a conservatory/garden room that opens on to the terrace.

There is also a large entertainment room on the ground floor, with a bar and two more sets of double doors leading out to the garden.

It opens into a beautiful indoor swimming pool room with a wood panelled ceiling, a changing room and shower, and large windows for admiring the view.

The first floor is up a galleried staircase and is arranged in a horseshoe shape.

There are seven bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and five bathrooms upstairs — and several of the rooms have characterful windows in the pitched roof.

The two largest bedrooms have dressing rooms and balconies overlooking the landscaped back garden, and all the bathrooms are fitted out with Hansgrohe and Villeroy & Boch fixtures and sanitaryware.

The beautiful back garden has a lawn on different levels, stone steps and pathways winding through the colourful flower beds, and a large terrace next to the downstairs reception rooms with plenty of room for seating and outdoor dining.

It is a very private space encircled by tall trees, with wonderful views across the surrounding countryside.

Beyond the back garden is a paddock and an outdoor hard tennis court with a pavilion and a covered veranda.

Woodlands House represents a great opportunity to purchase a lovely large country house with expansive grounds in a quiet rural location that is very close to Henley.

Nick Warner, partner at Knight Frank estate agents in Henley, said: “The location of Woodlands House is excellent — a sought-after semi-rural position with great views and high-calibre properties in the road.

“The layout of the house makes the very best of the setting, but there is real potential to change and redevelop the existing house, subject to planning permission, if required.”

Harpsden is home to the beautifully manicured golf course of Henley Golf Club, the thriving parish church of St Margaret’s, and a village hall that is a popular venue for parties and events.

There are cricket and football matches on the playing fields in the village, Gillotts School and leisure centre are just up the hill, and Henley town centre is well within walking distance or just a short drive away.

Woodlands House in Harpsden Woods is being jointly marketed by Knight Frank on (01491) 844900 and Savills on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

WOODLANDS HOUSE, HARPSDEN WOODS

Bedrooms: seven

Bathrooms: five

Receptions: three

Gross internal area: 7,072 sq ft / 657 sq m

Additional features: land of over five acres, private landscaped gardens, swimming pool, tennis court

Guide price: £3,750,000

Agents: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900 and Savills on (01491) 843000