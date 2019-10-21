Living close to parks, gardens and green spaces will cost you

ANALYSIS from the Office for National Statistics shows that homes close to parks, gardens, playing fields and other publicly accessible green spaces in urban areas of England and Wales are more expensive than they would be if they were further away.

The study looked at the details of more than one million property sales in England and Wales between 2009 and 2016 on property website Zoopla, along with Ordnance Survey data.

Houses and flats within 100 metres of public green spaces were, on average, £2,500 more expensive than they would be if they were more than 500 metres away — a premium of 1.1 per cent in 2016.

Public parks or gardens, play spaces, playing fields, sports facilities, golf courses, allotments or community growing spaces, and religious grounds and cemeteries were included — but woodlands, heaths and other open spaces that people might use for recreation were not.

The study found that properties very near to public green spaces attracted a premium — and the more of the green space there was, the higher the premium.

The analysis took account of certain property characteristics including the size and type of property, the number of bedrooms, and whether the property had been renovated or was a period property.

It also allowed for the effects of other elements like distance to public transport, schools and retail areas, and air and noise pollution. Public green space boosted the price of detached houses the most — those homes attracted a 1.9 per cent premium if they were within 100 metres of a public green space, but flats were only 0.6 per cent more expensive than those further away.

The report concludes that home-buyers value being near to green spaces probably because they can use them for leisure activities like dog walking, sport and exercise. But having a view of a green space or water raises house prices even more — by an extra 1.8 per cent or £4,600 on average in 2016.

Contrastingly, a report by auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers has this week shown that living in the catchment area of a low-rated state school can put a dent of up to £14,000 in the price of your house.

Properties near the best schools have much higher sales prices than those close to average or poor quality schools.

PwC found that houses in the vicinity of the best 10 per cent of primary schools cost £27,000 more on average than similar homes in the same postcode area — a roughly seven per cent premium.

At secondary school level, the equivalent premium is six per cent or £25,000. Against this, properties next to the worst performing 10 per cent of primary schools are worth £9,000 less on average.

Geographically, the region with the highest premium to live near a top primary school — of 12 per cent or £27,000 — is Yorkshire and the Humber.

But at secondary level the biggest percentage premium was to be found in the West Midlands, where buyers have to pay an extra 19 per cent, equivalent to £47,000.